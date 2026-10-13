Full repayment eliminates the Company's unsecured revolving credit facility and simplifies its remaining obligations

Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - Adia Med, Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA) (the "Company") today announced the full repayment and discharge of its unsecured revolving line of credit with Larry Powalisz, the Company's Chief Executive Officer.





Adia Med Fully Repays Related-Party Credit Facility, Strengthening Its Financial Position

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Financial Highlights

$934,970.94 repaid in total , including all outstanding principal and accrued interest.

, including all outstanding principal and accrued interest. $500,000 paid on October 7, 2026 , followed by a final payment of $434,970.94 on October 9, 2026 .

, followed by a final payment of . The final payment included $74,658.94 of accrued interest .

. The facility, established on June 30, 2024, had been increased to a $1,000,000 commitment and carried interest at 6% per annum .

and carried interest at . Mr. Powalisz acknowledged that the facility was fully satisfied and discharged as of October 9, 2026.

A Simplified Financial Profile

With the repayment complete, the Company's remaining obligations consist of ordinary operating leases: the lease for its clinic in Winter Park Florida and one medical equipment lease.

"We are pleased to have retired this facility and simplified our balance sheet," said Larry Powalisz, Chief Executive Officer. "The Company met its obligations in full and on a timely basis."

Future Financial Flexibility

If the Board of Directors determines that additional capital is needed in the future, Mr. Powalisz has indicated that he would be willing to consider providing a new line of credit. No such facility is currently in place.

Additional details are included in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Adia Med Inc.

Adia Med Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is a regenerative medicine company built around active, IRB-approved stem cell therapy studies. Through its Adia Med clinics, the company delivers stem cell treatments alongside complementary services like platelet-rich plasma (PRP), therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE), and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), supported by multiple Institutional Review Board (IRB)-approved clinical studies, The current studies are targeting autism spectrum disorder, chronic kidney disease, and lower back pain, with more planned for 2026. Its Adia Labs division manufactures regenerative products (AdiaVita, AdiaLink) that supply this clinical work.

Adia Labs generates revenue by manufacturing and selling regenerative products (AdiaVita and AdiaLink) to Adia Med clinics and external providers. Adia Med clinics generate revenue through patient treatments (stem cell therapies, PRP, TPE, and aHSCT). Additional revenue comes from the company's 18% equity stake in Cement Factory LLC and from ADIA Life LLC's wellness product distribution.

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @adia_med

Instagram: @adia_med

Facebook: @adia_med

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

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