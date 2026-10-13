

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the late European session on Tuesday.



The yen rose to an 8-day high of 176.49 against the euro and a 5-day high of 189.49 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 177.11 and 190.21, respectively.



Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the yen advanced to 4-day highs of 208.89 and 157.84 from early lows of 209.63 and 158.53, respectively.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen climbed to 4-day highs of 110.03, 88.39 and 110.68 from early lows of 110.44, 88.81 and 111.14, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 175.00 against the euro, 187.00 against the franc, 207.00 against the pound, 155.00 against the greenback, 109.00 against the aussie, 87.00 against the kiwi and 109.00 against the loonie.



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