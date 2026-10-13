

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG.L) is reportedly in talks to acquire financial data provider Octus, based in New York.



Reuters reported, quoting certain sources, that LSE had discussed with Octus and its London-based private equity partner Permira for a deal worth $3.5 billion.



Octus is a sub-investment grade credit intelligence provider, delivering credit news, insights, data and workflow tools. It has more than 44 thousand global subscribers.



Kent Collier serves as Chief Executive Officer. The company was founded in 2013 in New York



Octus has its locations in New York, Los Angeles, London and Bogota. The credit platform has launched its CreditAi in 2023.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News