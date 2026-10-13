Stagwell: SPORT BEACH to Host Draft Day, an Invite-Only Pitch Event Headlined by Carmelo Anthony, Eli & Peyton Manning, Christian McCaffrey, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and More

Seven athlete-led ventures will pitch to 150 investors, brand leaders and media decisionmakers on October 28 in New York City.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / SPORT BEACH, the global platform powering business at the intersection of sport, culture and creativity, will debut Draft Day on Wednesday, October 28, in New York City.

Designed as a high-stakes pitch forum for sports, the invite-only event will bring together 150 industry leaders with the capital, connections and expertise to turn athlete-led ideas into scalable businesses.

Seven ventures, led by athletes and industry leaders at the top of their games, will take the stage, each with seven minutes to pitch their venture and make the case for the funding, sponsorship, distribution and strategic support needed to bring their businesses to market - and take those already there to the next level. An expert panel of experienced industry veterans will follow each pitch with questions and feedback.

Beyond the stage, curated coffee conversations and lunch roundtables will connect athletes directly with the people who can help move their ideas forward - creating opportunities to fund, support and scale the next generation of athlete-led businesses.

The seven pitch teams are:

Creative 7, pitched by Carmelo Anthony and Asani Swann: a global, multi-platform content company producing purpose-driven projects spanning television, film, audio, and digital content that speaks to the evolution of the human spirit through adversity, social activism, and compelling, entertainment-forward storytelling.

a global, multi-platform content company producing purpose-driven projects spanning television, film, audio, and digital content that speaks to the evolution of the human spirit through adversity, social activism, and compelling, entertainment-forward storytelling. FORTA Cosmetics , pitched by Lexie Hull and Sarah Guller: a beauty brand founded by WNBA star Hull and her former Stanford roommate, whose makeup is designed to hold up through sweat, movement, long workdays, travel, and other high-intensity situations.

a beauty brand founded by WNBA star Hull and her former Stanford roommate, whose makeup is designed to hold up through sweat, movement, long workdays, travel, and other high-intensity situations. QB 101, pitched by Eli Manning: an original content series and training platform that teaches young quarterbacks how to master the position.

an original content series and training platform that teaches young quarterbacks how to master the position. Inside The Game, pitched by Peyton Manning: an Omaha Productions original live event series that gives brand clients, VIPs and fans the ultimate watch party experience as they take in a marquee game alongside legendary athletes.

an Omaha Productions original live event series that gives brand clients, VIPs and fans the ultimate watch party experience as they take in a marquee game alongside legendary athletes. while on earth , pitched by Christian McCaffrey, Brooke Wells, Mat Fraser and Todd Meleney: a footwear and apparel brand built around movement, training and performance wellness.

a footwear and apparel brand built around movement, training and performance wellness. Full Stride, pitched by Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone: a documentary series that follows the four-time Olympic gold medalist's journey from pregnancy back to the track ahead of the LA28 Olympic Games.

a documentary series that follows the four-time Olympic gold medalist's journey from pregnancy back to the track ahead of the LA28 Olympic Games. Dodge & Ram Motorsports Platform: a collaboration focused on creating new opportunities for fan engagement, brand storytelling and experiential connections that bring automotive and motorsports enthusiasts closer to the sport.

"Draft Day is designed to give athlete founders direct access to the people who can fund, sponsor, distribute and scale their ideas," said Beth Sidhu, CEO of SPORT BEACH. "We are inviting 150 people across investing, brand marketing, media and distribution to hear these athletes present new ideas they haven't shared anywhere before. By putting athletes in the room with the right decision-makers, and creating a clear structure for conversation, expert feedback and follow-through, we're creating an environment where an idea can turn into a real opportunity. That reflects our belief that SPORT BEACH is where deals start."

To kick off Draft Day, SPORT BEACH and Sweatwork, powered by Think True, will convene the broader SPORT BEACH and NYC community for a workout and networking event on the evening of Tuesday, October 27. Hosted by Ron "Boss" Everline, the evening will offer a choice of a three-mile run or a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) session, followed by networking. To join, please RSVP here .

ABOUT SPORT BEACH

SPORT BEACH connects athletes, brands and marketers for curated experiences and conversations that drive growth at the intersection of sport, brand and culture. Launched in 2022 by Stagwell, SPORT BEACH is now a year-round ecosystem spanning content, community and play brought to life via events and brand activations, councils and thought leadership and a weekly newsletter. Its annual summits, clubhouses, and convenings at the world's most influential cultural and sporting moments serve as incubators for new partnerships, breakthrough creative, and industry-defining conversations. Learn more at SportBeach.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Jen Peros

Famous Last Words PR

jen@flwpr.com

Credentialed media are invited to attend. To request access, please contact Jen Peros.

###

SOURCE: Stagwell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sport-beach-to-host-draft-day-an-invite-only-pitch-event-headlin-1236083