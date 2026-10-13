Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
35 Millionen C$ Einsatz gegenüber 13 Millionen C$ erwartetem Gewinn für 2027
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
OP

WKN: 5319 | ISIN: US000OPENAI0 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Vor-IPO
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
OPENAI LLC Chart 1 Jahr
ACCESS Newswire
13.10.2026 16:02 Uhr
179 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Permeta Launches FERC.ai, Bringing the FERC e-Library to Claude, Copilot and ChatGPT

With FERC.ai, securely search FERC's e-library within Copilot, Claude or ChatGPT to analyze project applications, technical filings and FERC decisions with direct citations

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Permeta, Inc. announced the beta launch of FERC.ai, a service that for the first time makes the mammoth public record of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) conversational through Claude, ChatGPT, and Copilot. FERC.ai allows users to thoroughly research past projects and regulatory proceedings by asking questions, in plain English, with Claude, Copilot, and ChatGPT responding with cited answers and links to source filings in FERC's eLibrary.

More than 500,000 filings are queryable today, with new records added every hour. Coverage spans electric, natural gas, hydropower and oil proceedings and includes applications, orders, comments, protests, exhibits and staff reports.

"FERC.ai brings the contents of FERC's e-library inside the AI assistant I already use," said MardiLyn Saathoff, former general counsel for Oregon Gov. Ted Kulongoski and former general counsel, chief compliance officer and senior vice president, regulatory, for Oregon-based natural gas utility Northwest Natural. "FERC.ai cites sources for each answer it provides so every point can be validated and provides me with a summary comparison of how other parties approached an issue across proceedings and flags what needs deeper analysis - all without spending hours digging through eLibrary."

With FERC.ai users can use Claude, Copilot, and ChatGPT to search for a specific docket, company or phrase, or describe what they want to understand. For example, a question about how an environmental concern was addressed in previous proceedings will surface relevant passages even when the filings use different terminology.

"When you're preparing an application or evaluating a project, it's critical to understand what happened in similar proceedings," Permeta CEO Eric Redmond said. "FERC.ai saves days of digging and gives you the source documents to double-check the answer."

The service searches both FERC decisions and the filings that led to them. That broader record allows users to examine the supporting evidence and arguments behind a decision, including issues raised by intervenors and responses from applicants. During testing, users traced FERC's application of a statute across dockets, located a company's filings within a proceeding and mapped corporate ownership from Section 203 applications.

FERC.AI connects to Claude, ChatGPT, Copilot and other LLMs through the Model Context Protocol, an open standard that allows AI assistants to access outside data. Research takes place within the assistant, where users can ask follow-up questions and examine the source material.

FERC.ai is available now, with beta users charged a discounted rate of $200 per month following a 14-day free trial. Beta users will be able to lock in their trial price for a year and be given first access to new capabilities and elevated support from the Permeta team. To sign up today, visit www.ferc.ai.

FERC.AI is an independent product of Permeta, Inc. and is not affiliated with or endorsed by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

About Permeta

Permeta's purpose-built AI platform reduces the cost and time associated with utility-scale energy permitting and regulatory operations. The company has offices in Portland, Oregon and Houston, Texas. Learn more at www.permeta.ai and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact

Heidi Eggert
Permeta, Inc.
heidi@permeta.ai

SOURCE: Permeta



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/permeta-launches-ferc.ai-bringing-the-ferc-e-library-to-claude-copilot-and-chatg-1236129

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.