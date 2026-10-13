Permeta Launches FERC.ai, Bringing the FERC e-Library to Claude, Copilot and ChatGPT

With FERC.ai, securely search FERC's e-library within Copilot, Claude or ChatGPT to analyze project applications, technical filings and FERC decisions with direct citations

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Permeta, Inc. announced the beta launch of FERC.ai , a service that for the first time makes the mammoth public record of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) conversational through Claude, ChatGPT, and Copilot. FERC.ai allows users to thoroughly research past projects and regulatory proceedings by asking questions, in plain English, with Claude, Copilot, and ChatGPT responding with cited answers and links to source filings in FERC's eLibrary.

More than 500,000 filings are queryable today, with new records added every hour. Coverage spans electric, natural gas, hydropower and oil proceedings and includes applications, orders, comments, protests, exhibits and staff reports.

"FERC.ai brings the contents of FERC's e-library inside the AI assistant I already use," said MardiLyn Saathoff, former general counsel for Oregon Gov. Ted Kulongoski and former general counsel, chief compliance officer and senior vice president, regulatory, for Oregon-based natural gas utility Northwest Natural. "FERC.ai cites sources for each answer it provides so every point can be validated and provides me with a summary comparison of how other parties approached an issue across proceedings and flags what needs deeper analysis - all without spending hours digging through eLibrary."

With FERC.ai users can use Claude, Copilot, and ChatGPT to search for a specific docket, company or phrase, or describe what they want to understand. For example, a question about how an environmental concern was addressed in previous proceedings will surface relevant passages even when the filings use different terminology.

"When you're preparing an application or evaluating a project, it's critical to understand what happened in similar proceedings," Permeta CEO Eric Redmond said. "FERC.ai saves days of digging and gives you the source documents to double-check the answer."

The service searches both FERC decisions and the filings that led to them. That broader record allows users to examine the supporting evidence and arguments behind a decision, including issues raised by intervenors and responses from applicants. During testing, users traced FERC's application of a statute across dockets, located a company's filings within a proceeding and mapped corporate ownership from Section 203 applications.

FERC.AI connects to Claude, ChatGPT, Copilot and other LLMs through the Model Context Protocol, an open standard that allows AI assistants to access outside data. Research takes place within the assistant, where users can ask follow-up questions and examine the source material.

FERC.ai is available now, with beta users charged a discounted rate of $200 per month following a 14-day free trial. Beta users will be able to lock in their trial price for a year and be given first access to new capabilities and elevated support from the Permeta team. To sign up today, visit www.ferc.ai .

FERC.AI is an independent product of Permeta, Inc. and is not affiliated with or endorsed by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

About Permeta

Permeta's purpose-built AI platform reduces the cost and time associated with utility-scale energy permitting and regulatory operations. The company has offices in Portland, Oregon and Houston, Texas. Learn more at www.permeta.ai and follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact

Heidi Eggert

Permeta, Inc.

heidi@permeta.ai

SOURCE: Permeta

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/permeta-launches-ferc.ai-bringing-the-ferc-e-library-to-claude-copilot-and-chatg-1236129