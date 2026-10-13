

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, Workday, Inc. (WDAY) announced a collaboration with Anthropic to bring Claude's frontier reasoning together with Sana AI agents and Workday's trusted data and business context in HR and finance.



The agentic experiences will come to life in either Sana, Workday's agentic experience and orchestration layer, or Claude, depending on the work.



Sana in Claude plugin will exchange information and tasks through the Model Context Protocol, helping customers to carry forward their work and keep their context and controls intact instead of starting over.



The plugin is now available to early access customers and expected to be generally available in late 2026.



WDAY was trading at $188.03, down 0.03 percent on the Nasdaq.



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