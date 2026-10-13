

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Workday Inc. (WDAY), a provider of enterprise cloud applications for human resources, finance and IT, said Tuesday it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire C1.ai, an agentic identity platform for people and AI agents.



Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



'Today's companies run on a combined workforce of people and AI agents,' said Gerrit Kazmaier, president, product and technology, Workday. 'With C1.ai, we'll help secure that workforce by managing and enforcing exactly who - and what - has access to connected apps and systems, giving each person and agent the right access at the right moment to make work easier, safer, and more compliant.'



C1.ai connects with business systems, including email, customer relationship management (CRM), finance applications, code repositories and cloud infrastructure, to ensure people and AI agents have appropriate access when needed and that access is revoked when no longer required.



The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of Workday's fiscal 2027, ending January 31, 2027.



Workday shares were up more than 2% in pre-market trading after closing at $188.25 on Monday.



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