Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a leading provider of heavy equipment serving logistics operators, infrastructure projects, and forestry management, announced new equipment orders and a long-term lease-to-purchase agreement totaling $1.4 million.

AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre commented, "We're pleased to finalize this five-year lease-to-purchase agreement with a valued Nevada customer. Multi-year contracts like this strengthen our revenue, improve cash-flow, and develop long-term customer relationships. We expect this partnership to contribute to our revenue performance over the coming years."

The lease agreement included two Taylor Machine Works refurbished container handlers, a large capacity Taylor Machine Works forklift, an ASV skid steer machine with a snowblower and bucket attachment along with a Magni Telehandler machine.

AmeraMex closed last week with the sale of two new Magni telehandlers-one destined for a U.S. military installation in the Midwest and the other for a Canadian customer. The Canadian buyer is a repeat customer, marking their second Magni telehandler purchase in just 18 months.

Magni telehandlers are recognized for delivering extreme lifting performance, advanced operator technology, and true multi-function versatility. Their ability to replace multiple machines-telehandler, crane, and manlift-with a single platform provides significant operational efficiency across construction, industrial, agricultural, and military applications. Magni units offer some of the highest lift capacities and reach heights in the industry and are equipped with best-in-class safety systems that support precise, stable operation in demanding environments.

Despite their power and capability, Magni machines also prioritize operator comfort. Pressurized cabs featuring air conditioning, heating, Bluetooth connectivity, charging ports, and air-cushioned seating give operators an ergonomic workspace-ideal for long shifts and challenging job sites.





Magni Telehandler

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Augmenting sales of the Magni telehandlers, the sales team secured an order for a new electric LiuGong 16,000- pound capacity forklift shipping to a sawmill company in Northern California. LiuGong builds a heavy-duty, zero-emission lift truck to handle large, dense timber loads with clean, quiet operation. LiuGong's electric forklifts are designed for industrial environments where high torque, precise control, and reduced operating costs matter.





LiuGong Electric Forklift

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In addition to the Magni machines, and LiuGong Forklift, the sales team sold three used Taylor Machine Works forklifts and an ASV skid steer loader to customers along the West Coast.

AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to factors-many outside the Company's control-that could cause actual results to differ materially. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with OTC Markets. AmeraMex undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, even if added information becomes available.

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