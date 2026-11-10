Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation, reports financial results for its third quarter and nine-month period ended September 30, 2026.
AmeraMex Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results and Market Outlook
AmeraMex International CEO Lee Hamre shared insights into the company's recent performance:
"Sales in the third quarter rose 62 percent to $6.3 million, and sales for the first nine months of the year increased 68 percent to $16.5 million. This growth came from customers in the shipping, construction, and forestry industries. The company also made a profit from its operations during both periods and reduced the amount of money it owes by carefully managing its finances.
Hamre continued, "While net income was impacted by margin pressure associated with cost of goods, we are encouraged by the momentum in our business. Customer activity, and current market conditions, support our outlook. We are focused on expanding revenue, improving operations, strengthening profitability, and creating long-term value for our shareholders."
Third Quarter Financial Highlights, Ended September 30, 2026, Vs Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2025
- Revenue: $6.3 million, up from $3.9 million
- Gross Profit: $813,075 versus $438,927
- Gross Margin: 13 percent for both periods
- Profit From Operation: $158,395 compared to a loss from operations of $(61,103)
- Net Income(Loss): $(134,988) versus $208,641
- Earnings Per Share: $(0.00) versus $0.01
Nine-Month Financial Summary, Ended September 30, 2026, Vs Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2025
- Revenue: $16.5 million, up from $9.8 million
- Gross Profit: $2.4 million versus $1.7 million
- Gross Margin: 14 percent compared to 22 percent
- Operating Profit: $725,042 versus $539,594
- Net Income: $112,240 compared to $549,791
- Earnings Per Share: $(0.00 )compared to $0.04
Balance Sheet Highlights
- Current Assets: Decreased by $124,179 to approximately $8.9 million
- Total Assets: Decreased by $1.3 million to approximately $16 million aided by a reduction to Rental Equipment, net.
- Current Liabilities: Reduced by $1.4 million to approximately $5.0 million aided by a reduction in Notes Payable
- Total Liabilities: Down $1.5 to approximately $12.0 million, aided by reductions in Notes Payable
AmeraMex International
AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.
Forward-Looking Statement
Statements made in this news release that are not historical, or current facts are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements often can be identified using terms such as "may," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "approximate" or "continue," or the negative thereof. We intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors for such statements. We wish to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Any forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and key factors beyond our control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from historical results of operations and events and those presently anticipated or projected. We disclaim any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statement or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.
Investor and Media Relations
McCloud Communications LLC
Marty Tullio, Managing Member
Office: 949.632.1900 or Marty@McCloudCommunications.com
Tables Follow
AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30,
|NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|REVENUES
|Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues
|$
|5,475,177
|$
|2,979,129
|12,442,259
|$
|7,319,508
|Cal-Start CORE Grant Revenues
|-
|-
|940,830
|-
|Rentals and Leases
|818,018
|915,124
|3,137,096
|2,524,920
|Total Sales
|6,293,195
|3,894,253
|16,520,185
|9,844,428
|COST OF SALES
|Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues
|5,192,465
|2,765,409
|12,344,588
|6,583,005
|Rentals and Leases
|287,655
|689,917
|1,801,759
|1,512,226
|Total Cost of Sales
|5,480,120
|3,455,326
|14,146,347
|8,095,231
|GROSS PROFIT
|813,075
|438,927
|2,373,838
|1,749,197
|OPERATING EXPENSES
|Selling Expense
|200,908
|290,334
|533,730
|586,672
|General and Administrative
|453,772
|209,696
|1,115,066
|622,931
|Total Operating Expenses
|654,680
|500,030
|1,648,796
|1,209,603
|Profit (loss) From Operations
|158,395
|(61,103
|)
|725,042
|539,594
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
|Interest Expense, net
|(293,165
|)
|(588,691
|)
|(512,688
|)
|(967,702
|)
|Loss from Early Extinguishment of Debt
|-
|(108,848
|)
|-
|(108,848
|)
|Gain of Sale of Asset
|(76,215
|)
|140,848
|(76,215
|)
|140,848
|Other Income (Expense)
|19,597
|913,738
|23,150
|1,175,953
|Total Other Income (Expense)
|(349,783
|)
|357,047
|(565,753
|)
|240,251
|INCOME BEFORE PROVISION for INCOME TAXES
|(191,388
|)
|295,944
|159,289
|779,845
|PROVISION for INCOME TAXES
|(56,400
|)
|87,303
|47,049
|230,054
|NET INCOME
|$
|(134,988
|)
|$
|208,641
|112,240
|$
|549,791
|Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:
|Basic
|21,112,988
|15,112,988
|21,112,988
|15,112,988
|Diluted
|21,112,988
|15,112,988
|21,112,988
|15,112,988
|Earnings (loss) per Share
|Basic
|$
|-0.01
|$
|0.01
|0.01
|$
|0.04
|Diluted
|$
|-0.01
|$
|0.01
|0.01
|$
|0.04
AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEETS
|SEPTEMBER 30, 2026
|DECEMBER 31, 2025
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash
|$
|296,066
|$
|549,492
|Accounts Receivable, Net
|1,366,400
|605,634
|Related Party Receivable
|162,000
|162,000
|Inventory, Net
|6,790,706
|7,481,302
|Other Current Assets
|263,509
|204,423
|Total Current Assets
|8,878,681
|9,002,851
|Property and Equipment, Net
|574,458
|668,529
|Rental Equipment, Net
|5,588,530
|6,619,681
|Related Party Receivable
|534,336
|534,336
|Operating Lease ROU Asset - Related Party
|216,000
|323,426
|Other Assets
|227,980
|215,090
|Total Other Assets
|7,141,304
|8,361,062
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|16,019,985
|$
|17,363,913
|LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts Payable
|$
|1,599,153
|$
|2,041,435
|Accrued Expenses
|326,459
|597,233
|Deferred Revenue, Current Portion
|958,233
|958,782
|Joint Venture Liability
|-
|105,000
|Lines of Credit
|120,449
|1,334,611
|Notes Payable, Current Portion
|1,849,949
|1,247,864
|Operating Lease Liability - Related Party
|162,000
|142,350
|Total Current Liabilities
|5,016,243
|6,427,275
|Long-Term Liabilities
|Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion
|7,697,401
|7,238,389
|Operating Lease Liability, Net of Current Portion - Related Party
|54,000
|181,076
|Deferred Revenue, Net of Current Portion
|128,423
|511,495
|Total Long-Term Liabilities
|7,879,824
|7,930,960
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|12,896,067
|14,358,235
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Shareholders' Equity
|Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no
|-
|-
|shares issued and outstanding
|Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized
|21,113
|15,113
|21,112,988
|Additional Paid-In Capital
|21,671,534
|21,671,534
|Accumulated Deficit
|(18,568,729
|)
|(18,680,969
|)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|3,123,918
|3,005,678
|TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|16,019,985
|$
|17,363,913
AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
|NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30,
|2026
|2025
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net Income
|112,240
|549,791
|Adjustments to reconcile Net Loss to
|Net Cash provided (used) by Operations Activities:
|Depreciation and Amortization
|1,468,915
|24,057
|Amortization of Right of Use Asset
|14,074
|19,797
|Amortization and Accretion of Interest
|15,633
|(9,367
|)
|Change in Assets and Liabilities:
|Accounts Receivable
|(760,766
|)
|1,008,995
|Inventory
|690,596
|(4,829,602
|)
|ROU Asset
|(216,000
|)
|(725,674
|)
|Other Current Assets
|(59,086
|)
|115,417
|Accounts Payable
|(442,282
|)
|1,074,708
|Customer Deposits
|-
|(232,000
|)
|Deferred Revenue
|(383,621
|)
|(334,121
|)
|Accrued Expenses
|(270,774
|)
|84,067
|Lease Liability
|216,000
|725,674
|NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|384,929
|(2,528,258
|)
|INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Payments for Property & Equipment
|(34,600
|)
|702,920
|Proceeds (Payments) for Rental Equipment
|(309,093
|)
|2,428,885
|NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|(343,693
|)
|3,131,805
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from Notes Payable
|3,434,994
|3,881,776
|Payments on Notes Payable
|(2,410,494
|)
|(1,315,149
|)
|Payment on Note Payable - Related Party
|-
|-
|Joint Venture Liability
|(105,000
|)
|(105,000
|)
|Net Borrowing (Repayments) Under Lines of Credit
|(1,214,162
|)
|(3,147,117
|)
|NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|(294,662
|)
|(685,490
|)
|NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS
|(253,426
|)
|(81,943
|)
|Cash and Cash Equivalents, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|549,492
|226,760
|Cash and Cash Equivalents, END OF PERIOD
|296,066
|144,817
|CASH PAID FOR:
|Interest
|510,319
|1,079,925
|Income Taxes
|800
|800
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING
|AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Transfer of Inventory to Rental Equipment
|1,166,166
|-
|Transfer of Rental Equipment to Inventory
|-
|3,176,017
AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 AND 2025
|Additional
| Total
Stockholders'
|Common Stock
|Paid-in
|Accumulated
|Equity/
|Balance
|Shares
|Amount
|Capital
|Deficit
|(Deficit)
|December 31, 2024
|14,829,155
|$
|14,829
|$
|21,671,534
|$
|(19,143,533
|)
|$
|2,542,830
|Net Income
|-
|-
|-
|549,791
|549,791
|September 30, 2025
|15,112,988
|$
|15,113
|$
|21,671,534
|$
|(18,593,742
|)
|$
|3,092,621
|December 31, 2025
|21,112,988
|$
|21,113
|$
|21,671,534
|$
|(18,680,969
|)
|$
|3,011,678
|Net Income
|-
|-
|-
|112,240
|112,240
|September 30, 2026
|21,112,988
|$
|21,113
|$
|21,671,534
|$
|(18,568,729
|)
|$
|3,123,918
|21,112,988
|21,113
|21,671,534
|(18,568,729
|)
|3,123,918
|-
|-
|-
|-
####
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