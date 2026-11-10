Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation, reports financial results for its third quarter and nine-month period ended September 30, 2026.

AmeraMex Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results and Market Outlook

AmeraMex International CEO Lee Hamre shared insights into the company's recent performance:

"Sales in the third quarter rose 62 percent to $6.3 million, and sales for the first nine months of the year increased 68 percent to $16.5 million. This growth came from customers in the shipping, construction, and forestry industries. The company also made a profit from its operations during both periods and reduced the amount of money it owes by carefully managing its finances.

Hamre continued, "While net income was impacted by margin pressure associated with cost of goods, we are encouraged by the momentum in our business. Customer activity, and current market conditions, support our outlook. We are focused on expanding revenue, improving operations, strengthening profitability, and creating long-term value for our shareholders."

Third Quarter Financial Highlights, Ended September 30, 2026, Vs Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

Revenue: $6.3 million, up from $3.9 million

$6.3 million, up from $3.9 million Gross Profit: $813,075 versus $438,927

$813,075 versus $438,927 Gross Margin: 13 percent for both periods

13 percent for both periods Profit From Operation: $158,395 compared to a loss from operations of $(61,103)

$158,395 compared to a loss from operations of $(61,103) Net Income(Loss): $(134,988) versus $208,641

$(134,988) versus $208,641 Earnings Per Share: $(0.00) versus $0.01

Nine-Month Financial Summary, Ended September 30, 2026, Vs Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2025

Revenue: $16.5 million, up from $9.8 million

$16.5 million, up from $9.8 million Gross Profit: $2.4 million versus $1.7 million

$2.4 million versus $1.7 million Gross Margin: 14 percent compared to 22 percent

14 percent compared to 22 percent Operating Profit: $725,042 versus $539,594

$725,042 versus $539,594 Net Income: $112,240 compared to $549,791

$112,240 compared to $549,791 Earnings Per Share: $(0.00 )compared to $0.04

Balance Sheet Highlights

Current Assets: Decreased by $124,179 to approximately $8.9 million

Decreased by $124,179 to approximately $8.9 million Total Assets: Decreased by $1.3 million to approximately $16 million aided by a reduction to Rental Equipment, net.

Decreased by $1.3 million to approximately $16 million aided by a reduction to Rental Equipment, net. Current Liabilities: Reduced by $1.4 million to approximately $5.0 million aided by a reduction in Notes Payable

Reduced by $1.4 million to approximately $5.0 million aided by a reduction in Notes Payable Total Liabilities: Down $1.5 to approximately $12.0 million, aided by reductions in Notes Payable

AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements made in this news release that are not historical, or current facts are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements often can be identified using terms such as "may," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "approximate" or "continue," or the negative thereof. We intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors for such statements. We wish to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Any forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and key factors beyond our control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from historical results of operations and events and those presently anticipated or projected. We disclaim any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statement or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Tables Follow



AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





THREE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30,



NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30,







2026



2025



2026



2025

REVENUES

























Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues $ 5,475,177

$ 2,979,129



12,442,259

$ 7,319,508

Cal-Start CORE Grant Revenues

-



-



940,830



-

Rentals and Leases

818,018



915,124



3,137,096



2,524,920



Total Sales

6,293,195



3,894,253



16,520,185



9,844,428





















COST OF SALES















Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues

5,192,465



2,765,409



12,344,588



6,583,005

Rentals and Leases

287,655



689,917



1,801,759



1,512,226



Total Cost of Sales

5,480,120



3,455,326



14,146,347



8,095,231





















GROSS PROFIT

813,075



438,927



2,373,838



1,749,197





















OPERATING EXPENSES















Selling Expense

200,908



290,334



533,730



586,672

General and Administrative

453,772



209,696



1,115,066



622,931



Total Operating Expenses

654,680



500,030



1,648,796



1,209,603





















Profit (loss) From Operations

158,395



(61,103 )

725,042



539,594





















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)















Interest Expense, net

(293,165 )

(588,691 )

(512,688 )

(967,702 ) Loss from Early Extinguishment of Debt

-



(108,848 )

-



(108,848 ) Gain of Sale of Asset

(76,215 )

140,848



(76,215 )

140,848

Other Income (Expense)

19,597



913,738



23,150



1,175,953



Total Other Income (Expense)

(349,783 )

357,047



(565,753 )

240,251





















INCOME BEFORE PROVISION for INCOME TAXES

(191,388 )

295,944



159,289



779,845





















PROVISION for INCOME TAXES

(56,400 )

87,303



47,049



230,054





















NET INCOME $ (134,988 ) $ 208,641



112,240

$ 549,791





















Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:















Basic



21,112,988



15,112,988



21,112,988



15,112,988

Diluted



21,112,988



15,112,988



21,112,988



15,112,988





















Earnings (loss) per Share















Basic

$ -0.01

$ 0.01



0.01

$ 0.04

Diluted

$ -0.01

$ 0.01



0.01

$ 0.04



AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEETS









SEPTEMBER 30, 2026



DECEMBER 31, 2025

ASSETS













Current Assets:















Cash

$ 296,066

$ 549,492



Accounts Receivable, Net

1,366,400



605,634



Related Party Receivable

162,000



162,000



Inventory, Net

6,790,706



7,481,302



Other Current Assets

263,509



204,423





Total Current Assets

8,878,681



9,002,851

















Property and Equipment, Net

574,458



668,529



Rental Equipment, Net

5,588,530



6,619,681



Related Party Receivable

534,336



534,336



Operating Lease ROU Asset - Related Party

216,000



323,426



Other Assets

227,980



215,090





Total Other Assets

7,141,304



8,361,062



TOTAL ASSETS $ 16,019,985

$ 17,363,913















LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities:











Accounts Payable $ 1,599,153

$ 2,041,435



Accrued Expenses

326,459



597,233



Deferred Revenue, Current Portion

958,233



958,782



Joint Venture Liability

-



105,000



Lines of Credit

120,449



1,334,611



Notes Payable, Current Portion

1,849,949



1,247,864



Operating Lease Liability - Related Party

162,000



142,350





Total Current Liabilities

5,016,243



6,427,275















Long-Term Liabilities









Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion

7,697,401



7,238,389



Operating Lease Liability, Net of Current Portion - Related Party

54,000



181,076



Deferred Revenue, Net of Current Portion

128,423



511,495





Total Long-Term Liabilities

7,879,824



7,930,960



TOTAL LIABILITIES

12,896,067



14,358,235





























STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Shareholders' Equity









Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no

-



-



shares issued and outstanding









Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized

21,113



15,113



21,112,988











Additional Paid-In Capital

21,671,534



21,671,534



Accumulated Deficit

(18,568,729 )

(18,680,969 )



Total Stockholders' Equity

3,123,918



3,005,678



TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 16,019,985

$ 17,363,913



AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW









NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30,









2026



2025



















OPERATING ACTIVITIES:















Net Income

112,240



549,791



Adjustments to reconcile Net Loss to









Net Cash provided (used) by Operations Activities:











Depreciation and Amortization

1,468,915



24,057





Amortization of Right of Use Asset

14,074



19,797





Amortization and Accretion of Interest

15,633



(9,367 )

Change in Assets and Liabilities:











Accounts Receivable

(760,766 )

1,008,995





Inventory

690,596



(4,829,602 )



ROU Asset

(216,000 )

(725,674 )



Other Current Assets

(59,086 )

115,417





Accounts Payable

(442,282 )

1,074,708





Customer Deposits

-



(232,000 )



Deferred Revenue

(383,621 )

(334,121 )



Accrued Expenses

(270,774 )

84,067





Lease Liability

216,000



725,674



NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

384,929



(2,528,258 )













INVESTING ACTIVITIES:











Payments for Property & Equipment

(34,600 )

702,920





Proceeds (Payments) for Rental Equipment

(309,093 )

2,428,885



NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(343,693 )

3,131,805















FINANCING ACTIVITIES:











Proceeds from Notes Payable

3,434,994



3,881,776





Payments on Notes Payable

(2,410,494 )

(1,315,149 )



Payment on Note Payable - Related Party

-



-





Joint Venture Liability

(105,000 )

(105,000 )



Net Borrowing (Repayments) Under Lines of Credit

(1,214,162 )

(3,147,117 )

NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(294,662 )

(685,490 )













NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS

(253,426 )

(81,943 )















Cash and Cash Equivalents, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

549,492



226,760



Cash and Cash Equivalents, END OF PERIOD

296,066



144,817















CASH PAID FOR:











Interest

510,319



1,079,925





Income Taxes

800



800















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING







AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:











Transfer of Inventory to Rental Equipment

1,166,166



-





Transfer of Rental Equipment to Inventory

-



3,176,017



AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 AND 2025



















Additional







Total

Stockholders'





Common Stock



Paid-in



Accumulated

Equity/ Balance



Shares



Amount



Capital



Deficit

(Deficit)



























December 31, 2024



14,829,155

$ 14,829

$ 21,671,534

$ (19,143,533 ) $ 2,542,830



















Net Income



-



-



-



549,791

549,791



















September 30, 2025



15,112,988

$ 15,113

$ 21,671,534

$ (18,593,742 ) $ 3,092,621



















December 31, 2025



21,112,988

$ 21,113

$ 21,671,534

$ (18,680,969 ) $ 3,011,678



















Net Income



-



-



-



112,240

112,240



















September 30, 2026



21,112,988

$ 21,113

$ 21,671,534

$ (18,568,729 ) $ 3,123,918





21,112,988



21,113



21,671,534



(18,568,729 ) 3,123,918





-



-



-



-



####

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