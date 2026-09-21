Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation, announced the appointments of Mike Knight and Matt Hoblin to the Company's Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Mike Knight as a new independent director to the AmeraMex Board. Mike fills the seat vacated by the passing of longtime board member Jeffery Morris, president and founder of Perry Morris and Global Finance. Jeff was a respected colleague and friend, and he will be deeply missed," said Lee Hamre, AmeraMex's Chairman and CEO.

"Mike brings more than 15 years of experience and a strong entrepreneurial background to the Board. Since founding his own company in 2015, he has successfully grown the business through disciplined management and business development expertise, along with targeted sales and marketing programs. We are confident he will provide valuable perspective and guidance to AmeraMex. We look forward to his contributions and are pleased he has chosen to join our Board."

Hamre continued, "We are also pleased to welcome Matt Hoblin as a new independent director, filling the seat previously held by Michael Maloney. Matt is the owner of a successful Chico-based residential and commercial construction firm specializing in high-end new builds and disaster-recovery projects across Northern California. His background in cost control, project execution, and managing complex construction initiatives will strengthen the Board's oversight of operational and infrastructure-related decision-making."

"We would like to thank Michael Maloney for his management and financial guidance over the past several years and wish him the very best in the next chapter of his life," added Hamre.

AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to factors-many outside the Company's control-that could cause actual results to differ materially. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with OTC Markets. AmeraMex undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements. information becomes available.

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