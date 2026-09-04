Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2026) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation, today provided an updated Corporate Profile for the third quarter of 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Corporate Profile

AmeraMex International, Inc. is a leading provider of heavy equipment solutions, including electric-powered machinery, serving a diverse range of industries such as logistics, infrastructure, construction, manufacturing, agriculture, US Military and forestry conservation, both domestically and internationally.

First quarter highlights: Stable revenue with an 80 percent increase in gross profit - showcases improved operational efficiency.

Second quarter highlights: Awarded $5 million equipment contract for North America dock expansion; AMMX approved vender for CORE (clean off-road equipment incentive program).

Equipment Partners include ASV Holdings, Inc. providing a comprehensive line of mastication equipment; Taylor Machine Works providing heavy-duty forklifts and container handlers; LiuGong North America manufacturing electric front-end loaders, scrapers, forklifts and excavators; FirstGreen Industries -providing electric skid steer loaders; CMI - showcasing mulching tract tractors; and Magni Telescopic Handlers - featuring a line of rotating telescopic handlers.

Strategy: AmeraMex International, Inc. specializes in acquiring and refurbishing used heavy equipment for resale into high-growth markets across the Americas. Refurbished equipment generates gross margins of 10-25 percent, while new equipment sales-yielding margins of 6-10 percent- offers a pipeline to competitively priced used inventory.

AmeraMex International is now an approved vendor under the California CORE Program, enabling the Company to help its customers secure substantial state-funded incentives for zero emission off- road equipment. Through CORE, eligible buyers can qualify for vouchers of up to $500,000 or $1 million toward the purchase of AmeraMex supplied electric equipment. The approval cycle typically takes between five and ten months.

The Company also operates a rental fleet, providing consistent cash flow. Upon return, rental units are either redeployed or sold-typically at 60-80 percent of their retail value, depending on usage.

To drive growth, AmeraMex continuously evaluates new equipment lines to expand its offerings to existing and emerging markets. Responding to increasing demand for low-emission machinery in states with stricter environmental regulations, the Company has introduced two lines of electric equipment from LiuGong North America and FirstGreen Industries, suitable for both indoor and outdoor use,

AmeraMex's strategic vision centers on revenue expansion through market growth, including potential partnerships or mergers that enhance product lines, geographic footprint, and customer reach.

Markets: The logistics industry represents a significant growth market for AmeraMex International, Inc. U.S. ports-both wet and dry-and distribution centers serve as pivotal hubs within the country's $6 trillion import-export economy, making the U.S. the second-largest global importer after the EU. Sales of loaded and unloaded container handlers account for approximately 50 percent of the Company's total revenue.

The rapid expansion of dry ports and distribution centers across the U.S. is fueling demand for container handlers and heavy-duty forklifts. These facilities require advanced capabilities to store, track, and maneuver shipping containers. By integrating containerization into upstream supply chains and downstream transportation, companies enhance asset utilization, reduce fuel and trucking costs, and optimize distribution operations.

Beyond logistics, AmeraMex supplies equipment to high-growth sectors including manufacturing, forestry conservation, construction, mining, lumber, and commercial agriculture-where its product lines continue to gain strong traction.

Inventory: AmeraMex maintains an inventory of new and refurbished equipment, such as front-end loaders, scrapers, excavators, backhoes, rock trucks, container handlers, log loaders, forklifts, wheel loaders, trucks, and trailers. This equipment is leased, rented and/or sold to companies involved in heavy and light construction, mining, shipping, transportation, logging, commercial farming, and infrastructure projects.

Service: To address the equipment service needs of the Company's end markets, AmeraMex trains its service technicians at schools and workshops provided by the manufacturers of the lines they represent.

The Company's service facility is equipped with overhead cranes, a paint shop, and a welding-fabricating shop. The facility includes modern, specialized tools and state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment. The service staff has access to its manufacturers' technical specifications, which guarantees efficient repairs of the customer's equipment.

Parts: The AmeraMex parts warehouse contains a million-dollar heavy equipment parts inventory, ensuring that they have the parts on hand to maintain and repair all lines of equipment they represent.

Transportation: The Company owns Peterbilt trucks and Cozad heavy haul trailers to provide equipment transportation for AmeraMex customers, as well as other heavy equipment companies.

AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to factors-many outside the Company's control-that could cause actual results to differ materially. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with OTC Markets. AmeraMex undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements. information becomes available.

####

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313025