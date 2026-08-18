Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation, today announced financial results for its second quarter and six-month period ended June 30, 2026.
AmeraMex Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Market Outlook
AmeraMex International CEO, Lee Hamre, commented, "Despite margin pressure associated with several large, lower-margin fleet transactions, our second quarter reflects the demand for heavy equipment and the transitional nature of our current inventory mix," said Hamre. "We delivered significant top-line growth, expanded our inventory, and strengthened customer relationships in target markets. As we move into the second half of the year, we are focused on improving margins and executing on opportunities that support long-term shareholder value."
Second Quarter Financial Highlights (Ended June 30, 2026, vs. June 30, 2025)
- Revenue: $5.5 million, up from $1.4 million
- Gross Profit: $360,267 versus $651,027
- Gross Margin: 10% compared to 47%
- Operating Income (Loss): $(82,597), compared to operating profit of $344,488
- Net Income: $23,735 versus $371,850
- Earnings Per Share: $0.00 compared to $0.02
The substantial increase in revenue reflects strong equipment demand and several large equipment sales. Lower margins were primarily driven by product mix.
Six-Month Financial Summary (Ended June 30, 2026, vs. June 30, 2025)
- Revenue: $10.2 million, up from $6.0 million
- Gross Profit: $1.6 million versus $1.3 million
- Gross Margin: 85% compared to 23%
- Operating Profit: $566,647 versus $600,697
- Net Income: $247,228, down from $341,150
- Earnings Per Share: $0.01
Year-to-date results demonstrate improved gross margin performance and continued profitability, supported by disciplined cost management and stronger contribution from refurbished equipment and service operations.
Balance Sheet Highlights
- Current Assets: Increased by $4.7 million to approximately $13.7 million
- Total Assets: Increased by $4.1 million, driven by higher cash, accounts receivable, and inventory
- Current Liabilities: Increased by $309,760
- Total Liabilities: Increased by $3.9 million, primarily due to higher notes payable
The company's expanded asset base positions AmeraMex to meet rising customer demand and support future revenue growth.
AmeraMex International
AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.
Forward-Looking Statement
Statements made in this news release that are not historical, or current facts are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements often can be identified using terms such as "may," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "approximate" or "continue," or the negative thereof. We intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors for such statements. We wish to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Any forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and key factors beyond our control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from historical results of operations and events and those presently anticipated or projected. We disclaim any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statement or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.
Investor and Media Relations
McCloud Communications, LLC
Marty Tullio, Managing Member
Office: 949.632.1900 or Marty@McCloudCommunications.com
|AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,
|SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|REVENUES
|Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues
|$
|3,814,230
|$
|532,171
|6,967,082
|$
|4,340,379
|Cal-Start CORE Grant Revenues
|940,830
|-
|940,830
|-
|Rentals and Leases
|784,901
|839,249
|2,319,078
|1,609,796
|Total Sales
|5,539,961
|1,371,420
|10,226,990
|5,950,175
|COST OF SALES
|Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues
|4,572,903
|396,399
|7,152,123
|3,817,596
|Rentals and Leases
|606,791
|323,994
|1,514,104
|822,309
|Total Cost of Sales
|5,179,694
|720,393
|8,666,227
|4,639,905
|GROSS PROFIT
|360,267
|651,027
|1,560,763
|1,310,270
|OPERATING EXPENSES
|Selling Expense
|154,070
|138,665
|332,822
|296,338
|General and Administrative
|288,794
|167,874
|661,294
|413,235
|Total Operating Expenses
|442,864
|306,539
|994,116
|709,573
|Profit (loss) From Operations
|(82,597
|)
|344,488
|566,647
|600,697
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
|Interest Expense, net
|84,065
|141,172
|(219,523
|)
|(487,859
|)
|Gain (Loss) on Sell of Asset
|-
|(16,000
|)
|-
|108,848
|Other Income (Expense)
|-
|62,198
|3,553
|262,215
|Total Other Income (Expense)
|84,065
|187,370
|(215,970
|)
|(116,796
|)
|INCOME BEFORE PROVISION for INCOME TAXES
|1,468
|531,858
|350,677
|483,901
|PROVISION (BENEFIT) for INCOME TAXES
|(22,267
|)
|160,008
|103,449
|142,751
|NET INCOME (LOSS)
|$
|23,735
|$
|371,850
|247,228
|$
|341,150
|Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:
|Basic
|21,112,988
|15,112,988
|21,112,988
|15,112,988
|Diluted
|21,112,988
|15,112,988
|21,112,988
|15,112,988
|Earnings (loss) per Share
|Basic
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.02
|0.01
|$
|0.02
|Diluted
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.02
|0.01
|$
|0.02
|AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEETS
|JUNE 30, 2026
|DECEMBER 31, 2025
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash
|$
|1,094,729
|$
|549,492
|Accounts Receivable, Net
|1,244,581
|605,634
|Related Party Receivable
|162,000
|162,000
|Inventory, Net
|10,770,228
|7,481,302
|Other Current Assets
|459,151
|204,423
|Total Current Assets
|13,730,689
|9,002,851
|Non-Current Assets:
|Property and Equipment, Net
|676,217
|668,529
|Rental Equipment, Net
|5,879,151
|6,619,681
|Related Party Receivable
|534,336
|534,336
|Operating Lease ROU Assett- related Party
|256,500
|323,426
|Other Assets
|401,872
|214,806
|Total Other Assets
|7,748,076
|8,360,778
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|21,478,765
|$
|17,363,629
|LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts Payable
|$
|1,700,600
|$
|2,041,435
|Accrued Expenses
|171,030
|597,233
|Deferred Revenue, Current
|1,214,530
|958,782
|Joint Venture Liability
|-
|105,000
|Customer Deposits
|656,750
|-
|Lines of Credit
|1,549,303
|1,334,611
|Notes Payable, Current Portion
|1,315,741
|1,247,864
|Operating Lease Liability - Related Party
|129,081
|142,350
|Total Current Liabilities
|6,737,035
|6,427,275
|Long-Term Liabilities
|Notes Payabler, Net of Current Portion
|10,656,060
|7,238,389
|Operating Lease Liability, Net of Current Portion - Related Party
|127,419
|181,076
|Deferred Revenue, Net of Current Portion
|705,629
|511,495
|Total Long-Term Liabilities
|11,489,108
|7,930,960
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|18,226,143
|14,358,235
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Shareholders' Equity
|Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no
shares issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized
|21,112
|15,112
|21,112,988
|14,112,988 at December 31, 2025
|Additional Paid-In Capital
|21,671,534
|21,671,534
|Accumulated Deficit
|(18,433,741
|)
|(18,680,969
|)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|3,258,905
|3,005,677
|TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|21,485,048
|$
|17,363,912
|AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
|SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,
|2026
|2025
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net Income
|247,228
|341,150
|Adjustments to reconcile Net Loss to
|Net Cash provided (used) by Operations Activities:
|Depreciation and Amortization
|1,316,597
|357,951
|Provision (Benefit) for Deferred Income Taxes
|(49,506
|)
|647,745
|Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt
|-
|-
|Amortization and Accretion of Interest
|42,702
|42,702
|Change in Assets and Liabilities:
|Accounts Receivable
|(638,947
|)
|1,832,856
|Inventory
|(2,548,396
|)
|(2,218,160
|)
|Other Current Assets
|(131,228
|)
|340,549
|Accounts Payable
|(340,835
|)
|328,427
|Deferred Revenue
|255,748
|(222,747
|)
|Accrued Expenses
|(426,203
|)
|(564,710
|)
|NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|(2,272,840
|)
|885,763
|INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Payments for Property & Equipment
|(81,453
|)
|1,016,342
|Proceeds (Payments) for Rental Equipment
|(1,249,984
|)
|(509,315
|)
|NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|(1,331,437
|)
|507,027
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from Notes Payable
|5,080,903
|1,398,025
|Payments on Notes Payable
|(1,697,831
|)
|(1,315,149
|)
|Payment on Note Payable - Related Party
|656,750
|-
|Joint Venture Liability
|(105,000
|)
|-
|Net Borrowing (Repayments) Under Lines of Credit
|214,692
|(1,578,367
|)
|NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|4,149,514
|(1,495,491
|)
|NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH & CASH EQUIVALENT
|545,237
|(102,701
|)
|Cash and Cash Equivalents, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|549,492
|226,760
|Cash and Cash Equivalents, END OF PERIOD
|1,094,729
|124,059
|CASH PAID FOR:
|Interest
|173,744
|481,429
|Income Taxes
|800
|800
|AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2026 AND 2025
| Additional
Paid-in
Capital
| Accumulated
Deficit
Total
Shareholders/
Equity/
Deficit
|Common Stock
|Balance
|Shares
|Amount
|December 31, 2024
|14,829,155
|$
|14,829
|$
|21,671,534
|$
|(19,143,383
|)
|$
|2,544,980
|Net Income
|0
|0
|0
|341,150
|341,150
|June 30, 2025
|15,112,988
|$
|15,112
|$
|21,671,534
|$
|(18,802,233
|)
|2,884,130
|December 31, 2025
|15,112,988
|$
|15,112
|$
|21,671,534
|$
|(18,680,969
|)
|3,005,394
|Net Income
|-
|-
|-
|247,228
|247,228
|June 30, 2026
|21,112,988
|$
|21,112
|$
|21,671,534
|$
|(18,433,741
|)
|$
|3,252,622
|21,112,988
|21,112
|21,671,534
|(18,433,741
|)
|3,252,622
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310172
Source: AmeraMex International Inc.