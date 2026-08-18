Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation, today announced financial results for its second quarter and six-month period ended June 30, 2026.

AmeraMex Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Market Outlook

AmeraMex International CEO, Lee Hamre, commented, "Despite margin pressure associated with several large, lower-margin fleet transactions, our second quarter reflects the demand for heavy equipment and the transitional nature of our current inventory mix," said Hamre. "We delivered significant top-line growth, expanded our inventory, and strengthened customer relationships in target markets. As we move into the second half of the year, we are focused on improving margins and executing on opportunities that support long-term shareholder value."

Second Quarter Financial Highlights (Ended June 30, 2026, vs. June 30, 2025)

Revenue: $5.5 million, up from $1.4 million

$5.5 million, up from $1.4 million Gross Profit: $360,267 versus $651,027

$360,267 versus $651,027 Gross Margin: 10% compared to 47%

10% compared to 47% Operating Income (Loss): $(82,597), compared to operating profit of $344,488

$(82,597), compared to operating profit of $344,488 Net Income: $23,735 versus $371,850

$23,735 versus $371,850 Earnings Per Share: $0.00 compared to $0.02

The substantial increase in revenue reflects strong equipment demand and several large equipment sales. Lower margins were primarily driven by product mix.

Six-Month Financial Summary (Ended June 30, 2026, vs. June 30, 2025)

Revenue: $10.2 million, up from $6.0 million

$10.2 million, up from $6.0 million Gross Profit: $1.6 million versus $1.3 million

$1.6 million versus $1.3 million Gross Margin: 85% compared to 23%

85% compared to 23% Operating Profit: $566,647 versus $600,697

$566,647 versus $600,697 Net Income: $247,228, down from $341,150

$247,228, down from $341,150 Earnings Per Share: $0.01

Year-to-date results demonstrate improved gross margin performance and continued profitability, supported by disciplined cost management and stronger contribution from refurbished equipment and service operations.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Current Assets: Increased by $4.7 million to approximately $13.7 million

Increased by $4.7 million to approximately $13.7 million Total Assets: Increased by $4.1 million, driven by higher cash, accounts receivable, and inventory

Increased by $4.1 million, driven by higher cash, accounts receivable, and inventory Current Liabilities: Increased by $309,760

Increased by $309,760 Total Liabilities: Increased by $3.9 million, primarily due to higher notes payable

The company's expanded asset base positions AmeraMex to meet rising customer demand and support future revenue growth.

AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements made in this news release that are not historical, or current facts are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements often can be identified using terms such as "may," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "approximate" or "continue," or the negative thereof. We intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors for such statements. We wish to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Any forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and key factors beyond our control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from historical results of operations and events and those presently anticipated or projected. We disclaim any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statement or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,





2026



2025



2026



2025



























REVENUES























Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues $ 3,814,230

$ 532,171



6,967,082

$ 4,340,379

Cal-Start CORE Grant Revenues

940,830



-



940,830



-

Rentals and Leases

784,901



839,249



2,319,078



1,609,796

Total Sales

5,539,961



1,371,420



10,226,990



5,950,175



















COST OF SALES















Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues

4,572,903



396,399



7,152,123



3,817,596

Rentals and Leases

606,791



323,994



1,514,104



822,309

Total Cost of Sales

5,179,694



720,393



8,666,227



4,639,905



















GROSS PROFIT



360,267



651,027



1,560,763



1,310,270



















OPERATING EXPENSES















Selling Expense

154,070



138,665



332,822



296,338

General and Administrative

288,794



167,874



661,294



413,235

Total Operating Expenses

442,864



306,539



994,116



709,573



















Profit (loss) From Operations

(82,597 )

344,488



566,647



600,697



















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)















Interest Expense, net

84,065



141,172



(219,523 )

(487,859 ) Gain (Loss) on Sell of Asset

-



(16,000 )

-



108,848

Other Income (Expense)

-



62,198



3,553



262,215

Total Other Income (Expense)

84,065



187,370



(215,970 )

(116,796 )

















INCOME BEFORE PROVISION for INCOME TAXES

1,468



531,858



350,677



483,901



















PROVISION (BENEFIT) for INCOME TAXES

(22,267 )

160,008



103,449



142,751



















NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 23,735

$ 371,850



247,228

$ 341,150



















Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:















Basic



21,112,988



15,112,988



21,112,988



15,112,988

Diluted



21,112,988



15,112,988



21,112,988



15,112,988



















Earnings (loss) per Share















Basic

$ 0.00

$ 0.02



0.01

$ 0.02

Diluted

$ 0.00

$ 0.02



0.01

$ 0.02



AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEETS







JUNE 30, 2026



DECEMBER 31, 2025

ASSETS











Current Assets:











Cash $ 1,094,729

$ 549,492

Accounts Receivable, Net

1,244,581



605,634

Related Party Receivable

162,000



162,000

Inventory, Net

10,770,228



7,481,302

Other Current Assets

459,151



204,423

Total Current Assets

13,730,689



9,002,851

Non-Current Assets:







Property and Equipment, Net

676,217



668,529

Rental Equipment, Net

5,879,151



6,619,681

Related Party Receivable

534,336



534,336

Operating Lease ROU Assett- related Party

256,500



323,426

Other Assets

401,872



214,806

Total Other Assets

7,748,076



8,360,778

TOTAL ASSETS $ 21,478,765

$ 17,363,629











LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Accounts Payable $ 1,700,600

$ 2,041,435

Accrued Expenses

171,030



597,233

Deferred Revenue, Current

1,214,530



958,782

Joint Venture Liability

-



105,000

Customer Deposits

656,750



-

Lines of Credit

1,549,303



1,334,611

Notes Payable, Current Portion

1,315,741



1,247,864

Operating Lease Liability - Related Party

129,081



142,350

Total Current Liabilities

6,737,035



6,427,275











Long-Term Liabilities







Notes Payabler, Net of Current Portion

10,656,060



7,238,389

Operating Lease Liability, Net of Current Portion - Related Party

127,419



181,076

Deferred Revenue, Net of Current Portion

705,629



511,495

Total Long-Term Liabilities

11,489,108



7,930,960

TOTAL LIABILITIES

18,226,143



14,358,235





















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Shareholders' Equity







Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no

shares issued and outstanding

-



-

Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized

21,112



15,112

21,112,988

14,112,988 at December 31, 2025







Additional Paid-In Capital

21,671,534



21,671,534

Accumulated Deficit

(18,433,741 )

(18,680,969 ) Total Stockholders' Equity

3,258,905



3,005,677

TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 21,485,048

$ 17,363,912



AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW



SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,





2026



2025

OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











Net Income

247,228



341,150

Adjustments to reconcile Net Loss to







Net Cash provided (used) by Operations Activities:







Depreciation and Amortization

1,316,597



357,951

Provision (Benefit) for Deferred Income Taxes

(49,506 )

647,745

Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt

-



-

Amortization and Accretion of Interest

42,702



42,702

Change in Assets and Liabilities:







Accounts Receivable

(638,947 )

1,832,856

Inventory

(2,548,396 )

(2,218,160 ) Other Current Assets

(131,228 )

340,549

Accounts Payable

(340,835 )

328,427

Deferred Revenue

255,748



(222,747 ) Accrued Expenses

(426,203 )

(564,710 ) NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(2,272,840 )

885,763









INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Payments for Property & Equipment

(81,453 )

1,016,342

Proceeds (Payments) for Rental Equipment

(1,249,984 )

(509,315 ) NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(1,331,437 )

507,027









FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Proceeds from Notes Payable

5,080,903



1,398,025

Payments on Notes Payable

(1,697,831 )

(1,315,149 ) Payment on Note Payable - Related Party

656,750



-

Joint Venture Liability

(105,000 )

-

Net Borrowing (Repayments) Under Lines of Credit

214,692



(1,578,367 ) NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES

4,149,514



(1,495,491 )







NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH & CASH EQUIVALENT

545,237



(102,701 )







Cash and Cash Equivalents, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

549,492



226,760

Cash and Cash Equivalents, END OF PERIOD

1,094,729



124,059









CASH PAID FOR:







Interest

173,744



481,429

Income Taxes

800



800



AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2026 AND 2025







Additional

Paid-in

Capital



Accumulated

Deficit





Total

Shareholders/

Equity/

Deficit





Common Stock

Balance

Shares



Amount

December 31, 2024

14,829,155

$ 14,829

$ 21,671,534

$ (19,143,383 ) $ 2,544,980























Net Income

0



0



0



341,150



341,150

























June 30, 2025

15,112,988

$ 15,112

$ 21,671,534

$ (18,802,233 )

2,884,130

























December 31, 2025

15,112,988

$ 15,112

$ 21,671,534

$ (18,680,969 )

3,005,394























Net Income

-



-



-



247,228



247,228

























June 30, 2026

21,112,988

$ 21,112

$ 21,671,534

$ (18,433,741 ) $ 3,252,622





21,112,988



21,112



21,671,534



(18,433,741 )

3,252,622



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310172

Source: AmeraMex International Inc.