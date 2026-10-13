

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anxiety ahead of the release of consumer price inflation readings from the U.S. on Wednesday weighed on market sentiment in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin however resisted the bearish trend. Overall market capitalization has dropped less than 0.1 percent overnight while market leader Bitcoin traded between $84,061 and $80,963.



The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is scheduled to release the consumer price inflation readings for September on Wednesday morning. Headline annual inflation is seen rising to 3.6 percent from 3.4 percent in the previous month. The core component thereof is seen rising to 2.5 percent from 2.4 percent in the previous month. Headline inflation on a month-on-month basis is expected to rise to 0.6 percent from 0.4 percent in August. The core component thereof is however expected to edge down to 0.2 percent from 0.3 percent in August.



Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization has dropped 0.08 percent to $2.8 trillion. Bitcoin dominates 60 percent of the crypto market followed by Ethereum with a 11-percent market share.



The aggregate liquidations during the 24-hour period amount to $763 million. Liquidation of long positions amounted to $630 million, while the liquidation of short positions amounts to 133 million only.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is currently trading 0.79 percent higher on an overnight basis at $83,291.72. The leading cryptocurrency has lost 3.5 percent in the past week.



The largest cryptocurrency appears to have safely decoupled from the sharp sell-off in Asian equity markets. South Korea's Kospi had closed 5.5 percent lower on Tuesday. Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $65 million on Monday versus net inflows of $21 million on Friday. The outflows relate entirely to iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT).



Bitcoin has improved one notch to the 12th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. The leading cryptocurrency is positioned between 11th ranked Broadcom and 13th ranked Saudi Aramco.



Ethereum (ETH) is trading 0.80 percent lower at $2,509.59. The leading alternate coin has lost 7.6 percent in the past week.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows increasing to $85 million on Monday from $56 million on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with net outflows of $75 million.



Ethereum has slipped to the 68th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) slipped 0.51 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $741.68.



5th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency dropped 1.29 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.36.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) decreased 2.9 percent overnight to $106.91. U.S.-listed Solana Spot ETF products witnessed net outflows decreasing to $1 million on Monday from $4 million on Friday.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall is currently trading 0.94 percent lower at $0.3279.



9th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) dropped 4 percent on an overnight basis to $81.71. U.S.-listed Hyperliquid Spot ETF products witnessed net outflows of $2 million on Monday.



10th ranked Zcash (ZEC) plunged 6.5 percent overnight and the cryptocurrency is currently trading at $1,198.56. U.S.-listed Zcash Spot ETF products witnessed net outflows of $2 million on Monday.



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