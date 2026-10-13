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JE

WKN: A117XL | ISIN: BMG5150J1577 | Ticker-Symbol: JOHB
München
13.10.26 | 08:07
1,590 Euro
-1,85 % -0,030
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHNSON ELECTRIC HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHNSON ELECTRIC HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5101,57017:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.10.2026 16:46 Uhr
122 Leser
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Johnson Electric Targets Warehouse Automation Performance Challenges

Intelligent motion solutions help system integrators and operators increase throughput and uptime while reducing mechanical complexity and maintenance demands

VANDALIA, Ohio, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Electric is applying its warehouse automation expertise to help e-commerce, logistics and package delivery operations meet growing performance demands without adding mechanical complexity or maintenance demands. The global leader in electric motors, actuators, motion subsystems and related electro-mechanical components is addressing that challenge through its Warehouse Automation business unit.

"We continued to listen closely to our customers and monitor their pain points, which further strengthened our understanding of sortation and conveyance," said Austin Wang, executive vice president at Johnson Electric. "What we learned led us to develop innovations to increase throughput and speed, such as TrueDrive MDR with Dynamic Zone Control (DZC), VersaSort steerable wheel modules and the Solligence Shoe Sorter Actuator."

"From there," he continued, "we realigned our organization to put customer needs at the center of every decision and to reinforce our commitment to the warehouse automation market."

According to Mordor Intelligence, the global warehouse automation market is estimated at $34.17 billion in 2026 and projected to reach $65.74 billion by 2031, a 13.98% compound annual growth rate.

"Warehouse automation is becoming more intelligent, and customers need motion technologies that help them increase throughput and uptime while reducing mechanical complexity and maintenance demands," said Vincent Sallé, vice president of warehouse automation at Johnson Electric. "Our focus is on combining advanced motion platforms with the engineering and technical support that system integrators and operators need to build reliable, efficient systems."

To learn more about Johnson Electric's warehouse automation solutions, visit warehouseautomation.johnsonelectric.com.

About Johnson Electric Group

The Johnson Electric Group is a global leader in electric motors, actuators, motion subsystems, and related electro-mechanical components. It serves a broad range of industries including Automotive, Liquid Cooling, Robotic Joints, Smart Metering, Business Equipment, Ventilation, Home Automation, Large Appliances, Power Tools, Medical Devices, Lawn & Garden Equipment and Warehouse Automation. The Group is headquartered in Hong Kong and employs over 30,000 individuals in over 20 countries worldwide. Johnson Electric Holdings Limited is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (Stock Code: 179). For further information, please visit www.johnsonelectric.com.

Attachments

  • TrueDrive MDR with Dynamic Zone Control
  • VersaSort steerable wheel modules


Katie Youngblood Luxid 937-890-5311 katie.youngblood@luxidgroup.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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