

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Electric Holdings (JELCY.PK) released a profit for first half that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $55.16 million, or $0.059 per share. This compares with $133.26 million, or $0.1421 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.0% to $1.852 billion from $1.833 billion last year.



Johnson Electric Holdings earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $55.16 Mln. vs. $133.26 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.059 vs. $0.1421 last year. -Revenue: $1.852 Bln vs. $1.833 Bln last year.



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