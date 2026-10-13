Humana AB has applied for its shares to be removed from trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to remove the shares of Humana AB from trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Company registration number 556760-8475 Short name: HUM ISIN code: SE0008040653 Order book ID: 120363

The last day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm will be October 27, 2026.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.