Strategic investment reinforces Luxxfolio's Litecoin-first strategy and commitment to supporting infrastructure and innovation across the Litecoin network.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - Luxxfolio Holdings Inc. (CSE: LUXX) (OTCQB: LUXFF) (FSE: LUH0) (the "Company" or "Luxxfolio") is pleased to announce that it has made a strategic investment in LitVM, an emerging Layer 2 blockchain infrastructure project focused on bringing smart contract functionality and decentralized applications to the Litecoin ecosystem.

The investment represents a further step in Luxxfolio's broader strategy of supporting the growth and development of the Litecoin network through strategic investments, infrastructure development, and mining operations.

LitVM is developing an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible Layer 2 network designed to expand Litecoin's capabilities beyond payments, enabling new applications across decentralized finance (DeFi), tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), and other blockchain-based financial services.

Luxxfolio believes that expanding Litecoin's functionality and utility is an important component of driving long-term network adoption, increasing developer participation, and strengthening the broader Litecoin ecosystem.

Strategic Investment in Litecoin Infrastructure

As a leading participant in the Litecoin ecosystem, Luxxfolio views this investment as a natural extension of its existing mining and infrastructure activities and its broader commitment to advancing Litecoin adoption. By strategically investing in emerging technologies and infrastructure, the Company aims to support innovation, expand the utility of Litecoin, and strengthen its position at the forefront of the ecosystem's continued evolution.

As the Litecoin ecosystem develops, Luxxfolio intends to remain actively engaged in identifying opportunities that complement its existing operations and support the adoption of Litecoin across emerging digital asset applications.

Tomek Antoniak, CEO & Director of Luxxfolio, commented:

"Litecoin has established itself as one of the most resilient and widely recognized digital assets, and we believe the next phase of its evolution will be driven by expanded utility and infrastructure development. LitVM represents an exciting initiative within the Litecoin ecosystem, with the potential to unlock entirely new applications and opportunities for the network.

"Our investment reflects our conviction in the long-term potential of Litecoin and our commitment to participating in the growth of its broader ecosystem. As an established leader in the Litecoin space, we see significant opportunities to support emerging technologies that expand Litecoin's utility and accelerate adoption."

The Company views this investment as complementary to its existing Litecoin-focused activities and will continue to evaluate additional strategic opportunities across the digital asset infrastructure landscape.

About LitVM

LitVM is an EVM-compatible Layer 2 blockchain network designed to bring smart contract functionality and Web3 applications to Litecoin. Leveraging zero-knowledge technology and blockchain interoperability infrastructure, LitVM aims to unlock new use cases for Litecoin and Litecoin-native assets, including decentralized finance, real-world asset tokenization, and emerging digital applications.

For more information, visit www.litvm.com.

About Luxxfolio Holdings Inc.

Luxxfolio Holdings Inc. is a Canadian public company focused on Litecoin mining, infrastructure development, and strategic investments within the Litecoin ecosystem. The Company operates a Scrypt mining fleet in British Columbia and is developing LuxxPool, its own Litecoin-focused mining software platform, initially for the Company's fleet and ultimately for third-party miners.

Luxxfolio is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under LUXX, on the OTCQB under LUXFF and in Frankfurt under LUH0.

For more information, visit www.luxxfolio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. This includes statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Company's strategic investment in LitVM; the development, functionality and adoption of LitVM's technology; the potential expansion of Litecoin's utility and ecosystem; future opportunities involving blockchain infrastructure and digital asset applications; and Luxxfolio's long-term business strategy.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current assumptions, expectations and estimates regarding market conditions, technological development, adoption of blockchain-based applications, regulatory developments and other relevant factors.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements due to known and unknown risks, including technological development and implementation risks, cryptocurrency market volatility, regulatory uncertainty, cybersecurity risks, competition and the potential failure of emerging blockchain technologies to achieve widespread adoption.

There can be no assurance that LitVM will achieve its development objectives or that the investment will generate positive returns or result in additional commercial opportunities for Luxxfolio. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318719