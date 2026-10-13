

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSEG.L) Tuesday confirmed its discussion with Permira to buy Octus in a consideration of $3.5 billion.



LSEG said the potential acquisition of the credit intelligence, data and workflow provider for buy-side firms, investment banks, law firms and advisory firms would be immediately accretive to its Data & Analytics and Group revenue growth.



The New York-based Octus' proprietary data covers the full credit lifecycle, with a leading position in illiquid and private credit - a high growth segment of the market.



Octus has been known for its strong track record of double-digit revenue growth based on a high-retention subscription model. According to LSEG Octus' coverage and solutions are highly complementary to its existing fixed income data & analytics and private markets solutions.



LSEG.L is currently at 8,322, down 438 points or 5.02 percent.



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