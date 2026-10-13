

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - LG Electronics Inc. (066570.KS, 066575.KS, LGLG.F, LGLD.IL), announced on Tuesday that it has introduced a range of smart home accessories co-developed with Apple Inc. (AAPL) for the Apple Home Collection, including indoor and outdoor cameras, a video doorbell, smart lock, thermostat and temperature sensor.



The companies said the products are designed to work seamlessly with Apple devices and advance LG's 'Zero Labor Home' vision by simplifying everyday living through integrated, privacy-focused smart home experiences.



LG said the lineup will launch in the U.S. and Canada starting in December, with select products arriving early next year. Cameras and a video doorbell will also be available in the U.K. from December.



Shares of LG Electronics closed Tuesday's trading at 178,000.00 Korean won, down 3.63% on the KSE.



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