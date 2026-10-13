Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - CanCambria Energy Corp. (TSXV: CCEC) (FSE: 4JH) (OTCQB: CCEYF) ("CanCambria" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the Schachter Catch the Energy Conference on Saturday, October 17, 2026, in Calgary, Alberta. The conference will be held at Mount Royal University's Bella Concert Hall and Roderick Mah Centre for Continuous Learning from 7:30 a.m. MT to 4:00 p.m. MT.

CanCambria President & CEO, Dr. Paul R. Clarke, will present at 2:00 p.m. MT in Presentation Room 3. Dr. Clarke will also be available throughout the day to meet attendees at the Company's exhibitor area.

The Catch the Energy Conference is recognized as a premier Canadian energy investment forum, featuring over 40 participating companies across exploration, production, energy services, and critical minerals. This annual event offers a unique opportunity for active investors in the energy sector to engage directly with CEOs and senior executives as they share their company stories and answer questions in a moderated format.

Additional event details and registration information are available at www.catchtheenergy2026.com.

About CanCambria Energy Corp.

CanCambria Energy Corp. is a Canadian-based exploration and production company specializing in tight gas development. With a globally experienced leadership team, CanCambria focuses on high-quality, de-risked projects with direct access to profitable markets. Leveraging the industry's most advanced technologies the Company aims to commercialize their flagship asset, the 100% owned Kiskunhalas Project in southern Hungary, a significant gas-condensate resource in the heart of Europe.

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