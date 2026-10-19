Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2026) - CanCambria Energy Corp. (TSXV: CCEC) (FSE: 4JH) (OTCQB: CCEYF) ("CanCambria" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the Kinvestor Day 2026 Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, October 22, 2026. Larry Busnardo, Vice President, Investor Relations, will present at 8:40 a.m. PT /11:40 a.m. ET.

Kinvestor's fourth annual Kinvestor Day conference brings together a range of established and emerging public companies across commodities, oil & gas, technology, and more. KD26 will include a full day of company presentations, live Q&A sessions, and a roundtable discussion featuring Adrian Day, Andy Schectman and Garrett Goggin titled "The Bull Market Playbook: How to Invest in a Resource Bull Market".

Presentation Details:

Date: October 22, 2026

Presentation Time: 8:40am PT / 11:40am ET

Presenter: Larry Busnardo, Vice President, Investor Relations

Registration for the virtual event is available at: Kinvestor Day 2026

About Kinvestor

At Kinvestor, we create powerful opportunities for investors to connect with both established and up-and-coming public companies in the mining, technology, and energy sectors on a free to join virtual platform. Kinvestor aims to foster long-term relationships with investors, thought leaders and the media through our virtual conferences and interview series The Kinvestor Report. For more information, visit www.kinvestor.net.

About CanCambria Energy Corp.

CanCambria Energy Corp. is a Canadian-based exploration and production company specializing in tight gas development. With a globally experienced leadership team, CanCambria focuses on high-quality, de-risked projects with direct access to profitable markets. Leveraging the industry's most advanced technologies the Company aims to commercialize their flagship asset, the 100% owned Kiskunhalas Project in southern Hungary, a significant gas-condensate resource in the heart of Europe.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319852