Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - CanCambria Energy Corp. (TSXV: CCEC) (FSE: 4JH) (OTCQB: CCEYF) ("CanCambria" or the "Company") announces today that its Board of Directors has approved the issuance of a total of 3,850,000 options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, and employees of the Company, entitling them to purchase common shares of the Company. Such Options are exercisable into common shares of the Company at an exercise price of CAD $0.30 per common share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant. The Options will vest in three equal tranches every six months from their grant date, over an18-month period. The Options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's Omnibus Stock Option Plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Options award is consistent with talent retention for the company and alignment of insiders with long-term shareholder value.

About CanCambria Energy Corp.

CanCambria Energy Corp. is a Canadian-based exploration and production company specializing in tight gas development. With a globally experienced leadership team, CanCambria focuses on high-quality, de-risked projects with direct access to profitable markets. Leveraging the industry's most advanced technologies the Company aims to commercialize their flagship asset, the 100% owned Kiskunhalas Project in southern Hungary, a significant gas-condensate resource in the heart of Europe.

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