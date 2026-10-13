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Dienstag, 13.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
35 Millionen C$ Einsatz gegenüber 13 Millionen C$ erwartetem Gewinn für 2027
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WKN: 855686 | ISIN: US2546871060 | Ticker-Symbol: WDP
Tradegate
13.10.26 | 18:37
97,41 Euro
+0,14 % +0,14
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
USA Industrie 30
S&P 100
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WALT DISNEY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALT DISNEY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
97,3897,4618:38
97,3897,4618:38
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NEXSTAR MEDIA
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC141,65-1,19 %
WALT DISNEY COMPANY97,41+0,14 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.