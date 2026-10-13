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WKN: A0RDRL | ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99 | Ticker-Symbol: 21T
Frankfurt
13.10.26 | 08:24
10,700 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,50011,30019:58
Dow Jones News
13.10.2026 18:21 Uhr
334 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

FIGEAC AÉRO: FIGEAC AÉRO ACQUIRES BODYCOTE SUD-OUEST

DJ FIGEAC AÉRO: FIGEAC AÉRO ACQUIRES BODYCOTE SUD-OUEST 

FIGEAC AÉRO 
FIGEAC AÉRO: FIGEAC AÉRO ACQUIRES BODYCOTE SUD-OUEST 
13-Oct-2026 / 17:50 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

FIGEAC AÉRO acquires bodycote sud-Ouest 

   -- Expansion of the Group's surface treatment and special process capacities as per the strategic 
  initiatives announced back in June 2026 
  
 
   -- Incorporation of skills that are critical to the aerospace and defense supply chain and that complement 
  our existing scope 
  
 
   -- Solid development prospects once the company has been folded into the FIGEAC AÉRO Group 

Thomas Girard, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the FIGEAC AÉRO Group, gave the following statement: "The acquisition 
of Bodycote Sud-Ouest marks another step forward in rolling out the strategic initiatives we presented back in June. It 
fulfils several of FIGEAC AÉRO's major goals: to advance our vertical integration, particularly in surface treatment 
and special processes; to secure scarce industrial skill sets; and to help sustain the ramp-up of strategic programmes 
in which the Group is closely involved. The facility therefore provides the Group with a robust technical base which it 
plans to continue developing throughout the PILOT 28 business plan and beyond. 
 
Bodycote Sud-Ouest's activities create a great deal of added value and complement our own business scope; once they 
have been integrated into our existing business development and industrial expansion plans, we will have firm 
foundations from which to create value rapidly for all our stakeholders, including our new colleagues at the Cambes 
facility." 

FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, today announces that it has 
completed the acquisition of Bodycote Sud-Ouest, a heat treatment specialist for the aerospace sector, from the 
Bodycote group. The acquisition fits in with the new strategic initiatives announced recently and will reinforce the 
Group's surface treatment and special processes business. 

Bodycote Sud-Ouest is a subsidiary of UK group Bodycote and specialises in heat treatments for the aerospace sector, 
with its main production facility located in Cambes (in the Lot department in the southwest of France). The facility's 
production resources focus on complementary special processes such as electron beam welding, radioscopy and a broad 
range of heat treatment operations - activities that generally form part of the Group's surface treatment and 
non-destructive control expertise. The facility's backlog consists mainly of work packages for the Airbus A350 widebody 
programme. 
 
The acquisition offers two major strategic benefits for FIGEAC AÉRO: 
 
 - First of all, it expands the Group's production capacity in the field of surface treatment and special 
  processes, offering a great deal of scope to re-insource and develop high value-added services. The investment is 
  in keeping with the new strategic initiatives unveiled in June 2026 focused on insourcing surface treatment 
  activities, developing capacity in the defense segment and, more generally, seizing opportunities to integrate 
  players along the value chain; 
 - In addition, the acquisition of Bodycote Sud-Ouest will enable FIGEAC AÉRO to significantly build up the 
  Group's know-how by incorporating skill sets that are critical to the aerospace and defense supply chain. The 
  company's expertise complements our own and, combined, they will make the range of solutions offered by FIGEAC AÉRO 
  more fully consistent with that of a one-stop shop for metal parts and sub-assemblies. 
Accordingly, FIGEAC AÉRO plans to turn the facility into a centre of excellence for special processes while pursuing 
its industrial expansion and business development; the aim is to place the facility in an even stronger position to 
keep up with rapidly rising build rates in both aerostructures and engines. 
 
Once the facility has been incorporated into the Group's consolidation scope, Bodycote Sud-Ouest will be renamed FIGEAC 
AÉRO Cambes and become the Group's 15th production facility. Proforma revenue is expected to approach the EUR5 million 
mark by March 2028. 

Register here if you wish to receive the FIGEAC AÉRO Group's latest news 

Upcoming events 
 
   -- 18 November 2026: revenue for the second quarter and first half of financial year 2026/27 
   -- 19 November 2026: 13th edition of the "Live from the Cockpit" webcast addressed to retail investors 
 
   -- 8 December 2026: 2026/27 half-year results 

About Figeac Aéro  
 
The FIGEAC AÉRO Group specialises in producing metal parts and sub-assemblies. It is a leading partner for major 
manufacturers in the aerospace, defense and energy sectors. FIGEAC AÉRO has a global industrial footprint with 15 
production facilities spanning 8 countries and holds strategic positions on the world's main commercial and military 
aircraft programmes. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR486.8 million in the year to 31 March 2026.  

FIGEAC AÉRO contacts 
 
Jean-Claude Maillard 
 
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer 
 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 

Simon Derbanne 
 
Director Investor Relations, Corporate Communications & Public Affairs 
 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 
 
E-mail: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: CP_FGA_20261013_acquisition Bodycote SO_EN_vdef 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     FIGEAC AÉRO 
         ZI de l'Aiguille 
         46100 FIGEAC 
         France 
E-mail:     communications.group@figeac-aero.com 
Internet:    www.figeac-aero.com 
ISIN:      FR0011665280 
Euronext Ticker: FGA 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Issuer activities (acquisitions, sales...) 
EQS News ID:   2415204 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2415204 13-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2415204&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 13, 2026 11:50 ET (15:50 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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