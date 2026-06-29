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WKN: A1XBG1 | ISIN: FR0011665280 | Ticker-Symbol: 1F1
Stuttgart
29.06.26 | 08:56
11,840 Euro
+1,02 % +0,120
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
FIGEAC AERO SA Chart 1 Jahr
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FIGEAC AERO SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,00012,08009:12
12,00012,08009:12
Dow Jones News
29.06.2026 09:03 Uhr
75 Leser
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FIGEAC AÉRO: FIGEAC AÉRO SELECTED TO SUPPORT THE LECLERC TANK UPGRADE

DJ FIGEAC AÉRO: FIGEAC AÉRO SELECTED TO SUPPORT THE LECLERC TANK UPGRADE 

FIGEAC AÉRO 
FIGEAC AÉRO: FIGEAC AÉRO SELECTED TO SUPPORT THE LECLERC TANK UPGRADE 
29-Jun-2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

FIGEAC AÉRO selected to support the Leclerc tank upgrade 

FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, announces that it has been 
selected to produce parts for the upgrade program of France's Leclerc battle tank. 

FIGEAC AÉRO continues to make headway in the defense segment, both in aerospace programs such as the Rafale fighter jet 
and in military ground equipment and systems. 
 
Through its specialized subsidiary Mécabrive Industries, the Group has today been selected to produce a set of small 
and mid-sized aluminium parts for the optronic and navigation systems to be fitted in the French army Leclerc tanks 
(originally developed by GIAT Industries, later becoming Nexter and most recently KNDS). 
 
These new systems are crucial technological building blocks in today's modern defense platforms, offering enhanced 
vision, detection, reconnaissance and precision capabilities. With this in mind, France's DGA (defence procurement 
agency) and army have launched a program to upgrade the Leclerc combat system before plans to possibly replace it by 
2035. 
 
Mécabrive Industries forms part of the FIGEAC AÉRO Group's Defense & Energy division and specializes in non-aerospace 
defense activities. On the strength of its expertise in such parts and systems, Mécabrive Industries was able to offer 
among the most competitive industrial solutions for the programme. 
 
This upcoming contract is expected to have a duration of 5 years, with series production scheduled in financial year 
2027/28. 
 
It is a reflection of the strategic need and determination of governments to bolster their defense capabilities in the 
near future as they face greater geopolitical instability. This is particularly the case in Europe, which in 2025 
became the main driver of growth in defense spending worldwide (having spent USD900 billion, +14% versus 2024[1]). 
 
In light of such momentum, FIGEAC AÉRO feels confident about its development prospects in the defense industry. 
Moreover, it is aware that all the industry's players need to be involved in driving this momentum and has very 
recently launched a number of new strategic initiatives, including efforts to increase production capacity dedicated to 
defense activities. Such initiatives will help it to further solidify its positioning in this strategic and sovereign 
market following completion of its PILOT 28 plan. 

Register here if you wish to receive the FIGEAC AÉRO Group's latest news 

Upcoming events 
 
   -- 7 July 2026: Super Mardi de la Bourse, Lyon 
   -- 20-24 July 2026: Farnborough International Airshow 
  
 
About Figeac Aéro  
 
The FIGEAC AÉRO Group specialises in producing metal parts and sub-assemblies. It is a leading partner for major 
manufacturers in the aerospace, defense and energy sectors. FIGEAC AÉRO has a global industrial footprint with 14 
production facilities spanning 8 countries and holds strategic positions on the world's main commercial and military 
aircraft programmes. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR486.8 million in the year to 31 March 2026. 

FIGEAC AÉRO contacts 
 
Jean-Claude Maillard 
 
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer 
 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 

Simon Derbanne 
 
Director Investor Relations, Corporate Communications & Public Affairs 
 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 
 
E-mail: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
[1] Source: SIPRI 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: CP_FGA_20260625_SED Leclerc MBI_EN_vdef 
=----------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     FIGEAC AÉRO 
         ZI de l'Aiguille 
         46100 FIGEAC 
         France 
E-mail:     communications.group@figeac-aero.com 
Internet:    www.figeac-aero.com 
ISIN:      FR0011665280 
Euronext Ticker: FGA 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2355306 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2355306 29-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2355306&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2026 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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