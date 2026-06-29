DJ FIGEAC AÉRO: FIGEAC AÉRO SELECTED TO SUPPORT THE LECLERC TANK UPGRADE

FIGEAC AÉRO FIGEAC AÉRO: FIGEAC AÉRO SELECTED TO SUPPORT THE LECLERC TANK UPGRADE 29-Jun-2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FIGEAC AÉRO selected to support the Leclerc tank upgrade FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, announces that it has been selected to produce parts for the upgrade program of France's Leclerc battle tank. FIGEAC AÉRO continues to make headway in the defense segment, both in aerospace programs such as the Rafale fighter jet and in military ground equipment and systems. Through its specialized subsidiary Mécabrive Industries, the Group has today been selected to produce a set of small and mid-sized aluminium parts for the optronic and navigation systems to be fitted in the French army Leclerc tanks (originally developed by GIAT Industries, later becoming Nexter and most recently KNDS). These new systems are crucial technological building blocks in today's modern defense platforms, offering enhanced vision, detection, reconnaissance and precision capabilities. With this in mind, France's DGA (defence procurement agency) and army have launched a program to upgrade the Leclerc combat system before plans to possibly replace it by 2035. Mécabrive Industries forms part of the FIGEAC AÉRO Group's Defense & Energy division and specializes in non-aerospace defense activities. On the strength of its expertise in such parts and systems, Mécabrive Industries was able to offer among the most competitive industrial solutions for the programme. This upcoming contract is expected to have a duration of 5 years, with series production scheduled in financial year 2027/28. It is a reflection of the strategic need and determination of governments to bolster their defense capabilities in the near future as they face greater geopolitical instability. This is particularly the case in Europe, which in 2025 became the main driver of growth in defense spending worldwide (having spent USD900 billion, +14% versus 2024[1]). In light of such momentum, FIGEAC AÉRO feels confident about its development prospects in the defense industry. Moreover, it is aware that all the industry's players need to be involved in driving this momentum and has very recently launched a number of new strategic initiatives, including efforts to increase production capacity dedicated to defense activities. Such initiatives will help it to further solidify its positioning in this strategic and sovereign market following completion of its PILOT 28 plan. Register here if you wish to receive the FIGEAC AÉRO Group's latest news Upcoming events -- 7 July 2026: Super Mardi de la Bourse, Lyon -- 20-24 July 2026: Farnborough International Airshow About Figeac Aéro The FIGEAC AÉRO Group specialises in producing metal parts and sub-assemblies. It is a leading partner for major manufacturers in the aerospace, defense and energy sectors. FIGEAC AÉRO has a global industrial footprint with 14 production facilities spanning 8 countries and holds strategic positions on the world's main commercial and military aircraft programmes. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR486.8 million in the year to 31 March 2026. FIGEAC AÉRO contacts Jean-Claude Maillard Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 Simon Derbanne Director Investor Relations, Corporate Communications & Public Affairs Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 E-mail: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] Source: SIPRI =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: CP_FGA_20260625_SED Leclerc MBI_EN_vdef =----------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: FIGEAC AÉRO ZI de l'Aiguille 46100 FIGEAC France E-mail: communications.group@figeac-aero.com Internet: www.figeac-aero.com ISIN: FR0011665280 Euronext Ticker: FGA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2355306 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2355306 29-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

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June 29, 2026 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)