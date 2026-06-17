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WKN: A1XBG1 | ISIN: FR0011665280 | Ticker-Symbol: 1F1
Stuttgart
17.06.26 | 18:01
11,920 Euro
+2,76 % +0,320
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIGEAC AERO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIGEAC AERO SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,80011,96018:27
11,80011,96018:21
Dow Jones News
17.06.2026 18:21 Uhr
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Figeac Aéro: Figeac Aéro Increases Its Exposure To The Rafale Programme With Canards

DJ FIGEAC AÉRO: FIGEAC AÉRO INCREASES ITS EXPOSURE TO THE RAFALE PROGRAMME WITH CANARDS 

FIGEAC AÉRO 
FIGEAC AÉRO: FIGEAC AÉRO INCREASES ITS EXPOSURE TO THE RAFALE PROGRAMME WITH CANARDS 
17-Jun-2026 / 17:48 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

FIGEAC AÉRO increases its exposure to the Rafale with the canards 

FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, announces that it has been 
selected by Dassault Aviation to produce parts used in the composition of the Rafale aircraft's canards. 

Under this latest agreement, FIGEAC AÉRO has been selected to produce critical titanium fittings used to fasten the 
canards - winglets located forward of the delta wings - to the fuselage. 
 
Production will take place at the TOFER facility in Escalquens (Haute-Garonne, France). TOFER is among the Group's 
defense and energy subsidiaries and more specifically is highly specialised in turning processes, which is a core 
machining operation for the parts in question. TOFER and the FIGEAC AÉRO Group were selected largely based on their 
highly competitive offering, combining technical expertise and modern production equipment, as well as strategic 
location in France. 
 
Pierre Albert, Director of Operations Defense & Energy, added: "I would first like to thank Dassault Aviation for 
entrusting this production to us. The staff at TOFER and the FIGEAC AÉRO Group are particularly proud to be involved in 
producing critical parts and contributing to the ramp up of the Rafale, a program that is central to so many defense 
organizations around the world. This latest contract is also evidence that we have made the right choices by 
repositioning our Group in the strategic and sovereign fields of defense and energy, areas in which we continue to see 
numerous opportunities for growth." 
 
FIGEAC AÉRO currently expects to begin deliveries in 2026 and to reach cruising speed in 2027. The agreement will make 
use of the Group's existing production capacity in addition to meeting all its financial criteria. 
 
FIGEAC AÉRO is increasing its exposure to France's fighter aircraft programme through this latest contract with 
Dassault Aviation, bearing in mind that it follows two other contracts the Group signed with engine manufacturer Safran 
Aircraft Engines, the maker of the M88 turbofan engine which powers the Rafale, in financial year 2025/26. The program 
has achieved commercial success both in France and overseas, so the Group is confident that its defense activities will 
account for a growing share of its business mix going forward. This segment was defined as a top priority for FIGEAC 
AÉRO's business development in its PILOT 28 plan and now accounts for 11% of the new business it has brought in, versus 
a set target of 10%. 

Register here if you wish to receive the FIGEAC AÉRO Group's latest news 

Upcoming events 
 
   -- 25 June 2026: Portzamparc Mid & Small Caps Conference, Paris 
   -- 7 July 2026: Super Mardi de la Bourse, Lyon 
   -- 20-24 July 2026: Farnborough International Airshow 
  
 
About Figeac Aéro  
 
The FIGEAC AÉRO Group specialises in producing metal parts and sub-assemblies. It is a leading partner for major 
manufacturers in the aerospace, defense and energy sectors. FIGEAC AÉRO has a global industrial footprint with 14 
production facilities spanning 8 countries and holds strategic positions on the world's main commercial and military 
aircraft programmes. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR486.8 million in the year to 31 March 2026. 

FIGEAC AÉRO contacts 
 
Jean-Claude Maillard 
 
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer 
 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 

Simon Derbanne 
 
Director Investor Relations, Corporate Communications & Public Affairs 
 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 
 
E-mail: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: CP_FGA_20260617_DAV Rafale canard TOFER_EN_vdef 
=----------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     FIGEAC AÉRO 
         ZI de l'Aiguille 
         46100 FIGEAC 
         France 
E-mail:     communications.group@figeac-aero.com 
Internet:    www.figeac-aero.com 
ISIN:      FR0011665280 
Euronext Ticker: FGA 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2348434 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2348434 17-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2348434&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2026 11:48 ET (15:48 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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