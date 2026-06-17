DJ FIGEAC AÉRO: FIGEAC AÉRO INCREASES ITS EXPOSURE TO THE RAFALE PROGRAMME WITH CANARDS

FIGEAC AÉRO FIGEAC AÉRO: FIGEAC AÉRO INCREASES ITS EXPOSURE TO THE RAFALE PROGRAMME WITH CANARDS 17-Jun-2026 / 17:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FIGEAC AÉRO increases its exposure to the Rafale with the canards FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, announces that it has been selected by Dassault Aviation to produce parts used in the composition of the Rafale aircraft's canards. Under this latest agreement, FIGEAC AÉRO has been selected to produce critical titanium fittings used to fasten the canards - winglets located forward of the delta wings - to the fuselage. Production will take place at the TOFER facility in Escalquens (Haute-Garonne, France). TOFER is among the Group's defense and energy subsidiaries and more specifically is highly specialised in turning processes, which is a core machining operation for the parts in question. TOFER and the FIGEAC AÉRO Group were selected largely based on their highly competitive offering, combining technical expertise and modern production equipment, as well as strategic location in France. Pierre Albert, Director of Operations Defense & Energy, added: "I would first like to thank Dassault Aviation for entrusting this production to us. The staff at TOFER and the FIGEAC AÉRO Group are particularly proud to be involved in producing critical parts and contributing to the ramp up of the Rafale, a program that is central to so many defense organizations around the world. This latest contract is also evidence that we have made the right choices by repositioning our Group in the strategic and sovereign fields of defense and energy, areas in which we continue to see numerous opportunities for growth." FIGEAC AÉRO currently expects to begin deliveries in 2026 and to reach cruising speed in 2027. The agreement will make use of the Group's existing production capacity in addition to meeting all its financial criteria. FIGEAC AÉRO is increasing its exposure to France's fighter aircraft programme through this latest contract with Dassault Aviation, bearing in mind that it follows two other contracts the Group signed with engine manufacturer Safran Aircraft Engines, the maker of the M88 turbofan engine which powers the Rafale, in financial year 2025/26. The program has achieved commercial success both in France and overseas, so the Group is confident that its defense activities will account for a growing share of its business mix going forward. This segment was defined as a top priority for FIGEAC AÉRO's business development in its PILOT 28 plan and now accounts for 11% of the new business it has brought in, versus a set target of 10%. Register here if you wish to receive the FIGEAC AÉRO Group's latest news Upcoming events -- 25 June 2026: Portzamparc Mid & Small Caps Conference, Paris -- 7 July 2026: Super Mardi de la Bourse, Lyon -- 20-24 July 2026: Farnborough International Airshow About Figeac Aéro The FIGEAC AÉRO Group specialises in producing metal parts and sub-assemblies. It is a leading partner for major manufacturers in the aerospace, defense and energy sectors. FIGEAC AÉRO has a global industrial footprint with 14 production facilities spanning 8 countries and holds strategic positions on the world's main commercial and military aircraft programmes. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR486.8 million in the year to 31 March 2026. FIGEAC AÉRO contacts Jean-Claude Maillard Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 Simon Derbanne Director Investor Relations, Corporate Communications & Public Affairs Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 E-mail: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: CP_FGA_20260617_DAV Rafale canard TOFER_EN_vdef =----------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: FIGEAC AÉRO ZI de l'Aiguille 46100 FIGEAC France E-mail: communications.group@figeac-aero.com Internet: www.figeac-aero.com ISIN: FR0011665280 Euronext Ticker: FGA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2348434 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2348434 17-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

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June 17, 2026 11:48 ET (15:48 GMT)