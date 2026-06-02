DJ FIGEAC AÉRO: FIGEAC AÉRO'S RAPID EXPANSION IN MEXICO CONTINUES

FIGEAC AÉRO FIGEAC AÉRO: FIGEAC AÉRO'S RAPID EXPANSION IN MEXICO CONTINUES 02-Jun-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FIGEAC AÉRO's rapid expansion in Mexico continues FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, announces that it has signed a new contract in Mexico to produce electrical equipment parts for the A220 program. The contract involves the manufacturing of series of mid-sized aluminium electrical equipment parts for the A220, Airbus's latest single-aisle aircraft. Ever more electrical equipment is being incorporated into modern airliners as onboard electrical power demand increases. This latest agreement is consistent with the customer's push to further develop its supply chain in Mexico, and FIGEAC AÉRO has succeeded in positioning itself as a trusted manufacturing partner. This is thanks to the extensive expertise and production capacity available in FIGEAC AÉRO Chihuahua's metal sheet and assembly activities which can be mobilized immediately without having to make any further investments. Guillaume Pirat, Director of Sales North America, gave the following statement: "We are enjoying strong momentum in North America, largely because we have now established trust-based relationships with the major aerospace OEMs to help them develop strategic aircraft programmes". "We were able to draw on our know-how and the Group's investment efforts in Mexico to offer a robust and competitive industrial solution. And this enables us to tap into the sizeable growth potential in the region", added Benjamin Thomas, Director of Aerospace Operations North America. FIGEAC AÉRO expects to generate total revenue of around USD18 million over the duration of the contract and to reach cruising speed as of 2027. Like other contracts recently won by FIGEAC AÉRO Chihuahua, it will help optimise the Mexican facility's utilization rate and thus comfort its return to profitability. Over and above its financial contribution, this agreement is yet further evidence of FIGEAC AÉRO's momentum in North America - a region that was defined in the PILOT 28 plan as being a top business development priority and that accounts for close to 40% of the new business that has been brought in since the plan was launched. The Group points out that it has now secured more than 58% of its new business target for 2028. Register here if you wish to receive the FIGEAC AÉRO Group's latest news Upcoming events -- 10 June 2026: full-year results 2025/26 -- 11 June 2026, 6pm: 11th edition of the "Live from the Cockpit" webcast dedicated to retail investors -- 12 June 2026: Oddo-BHF Nextcap Forum -- 25 June 2026: Portzamparc Mid & Small Caps Conference -- 20-24 July 2026: Farnborough International Airshow About Figeac Aéro The FIGEAC AÉRO Group specialises in producing metal parts and sub-assemblies. It is a leading partner for major manufacturers in the aerospace, defense and energy sectors. FIGEAC AÉRO has a global industrial footprint with 14 production facilities spanning 8 countries and holds strategic positions on the world's main commercial and military aircraft programmes. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR486.8 million in the year to 31 March 2026. FIGEAC AÉRO contacts Jean-Claude Maillard Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 Simon Derbanne Director Investor Relations, Corporate Communications & Public Affairs Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 E-mail: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: CP_FGA_20260602_electrical equipment A220 CUU_EN_vdef =----------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: FIGEAC AÉRO ZI de l'Aiguille 46100 FIGEAC France E-mail: communications.group@figeac-aero.com Internet: www.figeac-aero.com ISIN: FR0011665280 Euronext Ticker: FGA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2338104 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2338104 02-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2026 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)