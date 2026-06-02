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WKN: A1XBG1 | ISIN: FR0011665280 | Ticker-Symbol: 1F1
Stuttgart
02.06.26 | 18:18
11,280 Euro
-2,25 % -0,260
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIGEAC AERO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIGEAC AERO SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,24011,48018:42
11,32011,38016:16
Dow Jones News
02.06.2026 18:21 Uhr
199 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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FIGEAC AÉRO: FIGEAC AÉRO'S RAPID EXPANSION IN MEXICO CONTINUES

DJ FIGEAC AÉRO: FIGEAC AÉRO'S RAPID EXPANSION IN MEXICO CONTINUES 

FIGEAC AÉRO 
FIGEAC AÉRO: FIGEAC AÉRO'S RAPID EXPANSION IN MEXICO CONTINUES 
02-Jun-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

FIGEAC AÉRO's rapid expansion in Mexico continues 

FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, announces that it has signed 
a new contract in Mexico to produce electrical equipment parts for the A220 program. 

The contract involves the manufacturing of series of mid-sized aluminium electrical equipment parts for the A220, 
Airbus's latest single-aisle aircraft. Ever more electrical equipment is being incorporated into modern airliners as 
onboard electrical power demand increases. 
 
This latest agreement is consistent with the customer's push to further develop its supply chain in Mexico, and FIGEAC 
AÉRO has succeeded in positioning itself as a trusted manufacturing partner. This is thanks to the extensive expertise 
and production capacity available in FIGEAC AÉRO Chihuahua's metal sheet and assembly activities which can be mobilized 
immediately without having to make any further investments. 
 
Guillaume Pirat, Director of Sales North America, gave the following statement: "We are enjoying strong momentum in 
North America, largely because we have now established trust-based relationships with the major aerospace OEMs to help 
them develop strategic aircraft programmes". "We were able to draw on our know-how and the Group's investment efforts 
in Mexico to offer a robust and competitive industrial solution. And this enables us to tap into the sizeable growth 
potential in the region", added Benjamin Thomas, Director of Aerospace Operations North America. 
 
FIGEAC AÉRO expects to generate total revenue of around USD18 million over the duration of the contract and to reach 
cruising speed as of 2027. Like other contracts recently won by FIGEAC AÉRO Chihuahua, it will help optimise the 
Mexican facility's utilization rate and thus comfort its return to profitability. 
 
Over and above its financial contribution, this agreement is yet further evidence of FIGEAC AÉRO's momentum in North 
America - a region that was defined in the PILOT 28 plan as being a top business development priority and that accounts 
for close to 40% of the new business that has been brought in since the plan was launched. The Group points out that it 
has now secured more than 58% of its new business target for 2028. 

Register here if you wish to receive the FIGEAC AÉRO Group's latest news 

Upcoming events 
 
   -- 10 June 2026: full-year results 2025/26 
   -- 11 June 2026, 6pm: 11th edition of the "Live from the Cockpit" webcast dedicated to retail investors 
 
   -- 12 June 2026: Oddo-BHF Nextcap Forum 
   -- 25 June 2026: Portzamparc Mid & Small Caps Conference 
   -- 20-24 July 2026: Farnborough International Airshow 

About Figeac Aéro  
 
The FIGEAC AÉRO Group specialises in producing metal parts and sub-assemblies. It is a leading partner for major 
manufacturers in the aerospace, defense and energy sectors. FIGEAC AÉRO has a global industrial footprint with 14 
production facilities spanning 8 countries and holds strategic positions on the world's main commercial and military 
aircraft programmes. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR486.8 million in the year to 31 March 2026.  

FIGEAC AÉRO contacts 
 
Jean-Claude Maillard 
 
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer 
 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 

Simon Derbanne 
 
Director Investor Relations, Corporate Communications & Public Affairs 
 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 
 
E-mail: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: CP_FGA_20260602_electrical equipment A220 CUU_EN_vdef 
=----------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     FIGEAC AÉRO 
         ZI de l'Aiguille 
         46100 FIGEAC 
         France 
E-mail:     communications.group@figeac-aero.com 
Internet:    www.figeac-aero.com 
ISIN:      FR0011665280 
Euronext Ticker: FGA 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2338104 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2338104 02-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2338104&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2026 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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