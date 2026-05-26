DJ FIGEAC AÉRO: EXTENDED PARTNERSHIP WITH A US CUSTOMER

FIGEAC AÉRO FIGEAC AÉRO: EXTENDED PARTNERSHIP WITH A US CUSTOMER 26-May-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EXTended partnership with a Us customer FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, today announced an extension of its partnership with one of its customers in the United States, with a new multi-million dollar agreement to produce wing spars for a civil aircraft. This US customer, a leading civil & military aircraft manufacturer, has selected FIGEAC AÉRO Wichita (FIGEAC AÉRO North America) for the production of wing spars to be fitted on one of their civil aircraft. Wing spars are large, machined aluminum parts which are the main spanwise structural component of the wing, often extending from its root all the way to the tip and supporting weight and aerodynamic loads. This new award builds on an existing relationship, which originates from a previous agreement covering wing parts on another aircraft program. Beyond strong customer relationship, FIGEAC AÉRO Wichita has leveraged two other major assets, both front and center of the Group's strategy: first, competitiveness born out of a combination of specialized know-how and technology - here, on large-size aluminum machining - and second, close proximity to customers. Production is to take place at the Group's Wichita facility and start as early as the second half of the current financial year. No major capital expenditure is expected as production will make use of existing industrial capacity. Shane Torgler, General Manager of FIGEAC AÉRO Wichita declared: "This new award illustrates both the potential for further development which had been identified at the initiation of the partnership, and our overall outlook serving the growing needs of customers in the civil and military segments in the US.". Benjamin Thomas, VP Operations North America for the FIGEAC AÉRO Group, confirmed: "We can be very happy with the overall progress of our North American operations. Both the Wichita & Chihuahua sites are delivering on the Group's initial expectation that they would be instrumental to achieving our overall business development objective." With this latest win, FIGEAC AÉRO further progresses on its new business path and confirms its objective of achieving between EUR80 million and EUR100 million of annual revenue by March 2028. Register here if you wish to receive the FIGEAC AÉRO Group's latest news Upcoming events -- 10 June 2026: Full-year results 2025/26 -- 11 June 2026, 6pm: 11th edition of the "Live from the Cockpit" webcast dedicated to retail shareholders -- 12 June 2026: Oddo-BHF Nextcap Forum -- 25 June 2026: Portzamparc Mid & Small Caps Conference -- 20-24 July 2026: Farnborough International Airshow About Figeac Aéro The FIGEAC AÉRO Group specialises in producing metal parts and sub-assemblies. It is a leading partner for major manufacturers in the aerospace, defense and energy sectors. FIGEAC AÉRO has a global industrial footprint with 14 production facilities spanning 8 countries and holds strategic positions on the world's main commercial and military aircraft programmes. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR486.8 million in the year to 31 March 2026. Figeac AÉro contacts Jean-Claude Maillard Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 Simon Derbanne VP Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 E-mail: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: CP_FGA_20260526_extended partnership US spars_EN_vdef =----------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: FIGEAC AÉRO ZI de l'Aiguille 46100 FIGEAC France E-mail: communications.group@figeac-aero.com Internet: www.figeac-aero.com ISIN: FR0011665280 Euronext Ticker: FGA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2333738 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2333738 26-May-2026 CET/CEST

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May 26, 2026 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)