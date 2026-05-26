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WKN: A1XBG1 | ISIN: FR0011665280 | Ticker-Symbol: 1F1
Stuttgart
26.05.26 | 19:18
10,880 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
FIGEAC AERO SA Chart 1 Jahr
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FIGEAC AERO SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,88011,02019:44
10,90011,04019:32
Dow Jones News
26.05.2026 18:21 Uhr
248 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

FIGEAC AÉRO: EXTENDED PARTNERSHIP WITH A US CUSTOMER

DJ FIGEAC AÉRO: EXTENDED PARTNERSHIP WITH A US CUSTOMER 

FIGEAC AÉRO 
FIGEAC AÉRO: EXTENDED PARTNERSHIP WITH A US CUSTOMER 
26-May-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

EXTended partnership with a Us customer 

FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, today announced an extension 
of its partnership with one of its customers in the United States, with a new multi-million dollar agreement to produce 
wing spars for a civil aircraft. 

This US customer, a leading civil & military aircraft manufacturer, has selected FIGEAC AÉRO Wichita (FIGEAC AÉRO North 
America) for the production of wing spars to be fitted on one of their civil aircraft. Wing spars are large, machined 
aluminum parts which are the main spanwise structural component of the wing, often extending from its root all the way 
to the tip and supporting weight and aerodynamic loads. 
 
This new award builds on an existing relationship, which originates from a previous agreement covering wing parts on 
another aircraft program. Beyond strong customer relationship, FIGEAC AÉRO Wichita has leveraged two other major 
assets, both front and center of the Group's strategy: first, competitiveness born out of a combination of specialized 
know-how and technology - here, on large-size aluminum machining - and second, close proximity to customers. 
 
Production is to take place at the Group's Wichita facility and start as early as the second half of the current 
financial year. No major capital expenditure is expected as production will make use of existing industrial capacity. 
 
Shane Torgler, General Manager of FIGEAC AÉRO Wichita declared: "This new award illustrates both the potential for 
further development which had been identified at the initiation of the partnership, and our overall outlook serving the 
growing needs of customers in the civil and military segments in the US.". Benjamin Thomas, VP Operations North America 
for the FIGEAC AÉRO Group, confirmed: "We can be very happy with the overall progress of our North American operations. 
Both the Wichita & Chihuahua sites are delivering on the Group's initial expectation that they would be instrumental to 
achieving our overall business development objective." 
 
With this latest win, FIGEAC AÉRO further progresses on its new business path and confirms its objective of achieving 
between EUR80 million and EUR100 million of annual revenue by March 2028. 

Register here if you wish to receive the FIGEAC AÉRO Group's latest news 

Upcoming events 
 
   -- 10 June 2026: Full-year results 2025/26 
   -- 11 June 2026, 6pm: 11th edition of the "Live from the Cockpit" webcast dedicated to retail shareholders 
 
   -- 12 June 2026: Oddo-BHF Nextcap Forum 
   -- 25 June 2026: Portzamparc Mid & Small Caps Conference 
   -- 20-24 July 2026: Farnborough International Airshow 

About Figeac Aéro  
 
The FIGEAC AÉRO Group specialises in producing metal parts and sub-assemblies. It is a leading partner for major 
manufacturers in the aerospace, defense and energy sectors. FIGEAC AÉRO has a global industrial footprint with 14 
production facilities spanning 8 countries and holds strategic positions on the world's main commercial and military 
aircraft programmes. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR486.8 million in the year to 31 March 2026.  

Figeac AÉro contacts 
 
Jean-Claude Maillard 
 
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer 
 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 

Simon Derbanne 
 
VP Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs 
 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 
 
E-mail: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: CP_FGA_20260526_extended partnership US spars_EN_vdef 
=----------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     FIGEAC AÉRO 
         ZI de l'Aiguille 
         46100 FIGEAC 
         France 
E-mail:     communications.group@figeac-aero.com 
Internet:    www.figeac-aero.com 
ISIN:      FR0011665280 
Euronext Ticker: FGA 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2333738 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2333738 26-May-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2333738&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2026 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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