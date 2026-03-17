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WKN: A1XBG1 | ISIN: FR0011665280 | Ticker-Symbol: 1F1
Tradegate
17.03.26 | 18:09
9,480 Euro
+0,21 % +0,020
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIGEAC AERO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIGEAC AERO SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,4609,56018:58
9,4409,56018:52
Dow Jones News
17.03.2026 18:21 Uhr
222 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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FIGEAC AÉRO: THREE NEW WINS IN MEXICO

DJ FIGEAC AÉRO: THREE NEW WINS IN MEXICO 

FIGEAC AÉRO 
FIGEAC AÉRO: THREE NEW WINS IN MEXICO 
17-March-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Three new wins in Mexico 

FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, announces that it has signed 
several new contracts under which its Mexican operations will manufacture various mechanical components for assembling 
passenger seats, electrical harnesses and landing gears used in today's commercial fleets. These deals are expected to 
generate annual revenue of USD1.5 million. 

Having participated in three separate requests for quotations in North America, FIGEAC AÉRO has been selected to 
produce parts used in the assembly of equipment to be fitted in various Airbus, Boeing and Bombardier commercial 
aircraft families. The first one includes part numbers for passenger seats selected by airlines and subsequently fitted 
in many different types of aircraft; the second is for a series of housings and support kits involved in installing 
electrical harnesses for Boeing's aircraft families; and the final third is for machined aluminium landing gear parts 
fitted to Bombardier's business jets. 
 
All productions are to be carried out at the Group's Chihuahua facility in Mexico. In addition to the team's 
demonstrated expertise, another determining factor in the customers' choice was the proximity of the facility to that 
of the clients. Yet another factor was the high technological level of the facility's production means and assembly 
capacity, a result of the Group's proactive strategy of reinvesting in Mexico after having sold its Hermosillo facility 
in 2022. 
 
FIGEAC AÉRO expects these deals to generate USD1.5 million in annual revenue, helping to optimise the Mexican facility's 
utilization rate and thus helping to further improve profitability. The first deliveries will all be made during the 
course of 2026. 
 
Business development in North America has been cited among the Group's top priorities under its PILOT 28 plan. The 
Wichita and Chihuahua facilities represented only around 5% of the Group's total revenue at 31 March 2025, but the 
region now accounts for a third of the new business it has brought in since the launch of PILOT 28. 

Register here if you wish to receive the FIGEAC AÉRO Group's latest news 

Upcoming events (after trading) 
 
 -- 31 March 2026: Kepler Cheuvreux Aerospace & Defence Conference 
 -- 5 May 2026: revenue for the 4th quarter and full year 2025/26 
 -- 6 May 2026: 10th edition of the "Live from the Cockpit" webcast addressed to retail shareholders 

About Figeac Aéro  
 
The FIGEAC AÉRO Group specialises in producing metal parts and sub-assemblies. It is a leading partner for major 
manufacturers in the aerospace, defense and energy sectors. FIGEAC AÉRO has a global industrial footprint with 14 
production facilities spanning 8 countries and holds strategic positions on the world's main commercial and military 
aircraft programmes. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR432.3 million in the year to 31 March 2025.  

FIGEAC AÉRO contacts 
 
Jean-Claude Maillard 
 
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer 
 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 

Simon Derbanne 
 
VP Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs 
 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 
 
E-mail: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: CP_FGA_20260317_3 deals CUU_EN_vdef 
=----------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     FIGEAC AÉRO 
         ZI de l'Aiguille 
         46100 FIGEAC 
         France 
E-mail:     communications.group@figeac-aero.com 
Internet:    www.figeac-aero.com 
ISIN:      FR0011665280 
Euronext Ticker: FGA 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2293038 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2293038 17-March-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2293038&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2026 12:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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