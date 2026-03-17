DJ FIGEAC AÉRO: THREE NEW WINS IN MEXICO

FIGEAC AÉRO FIGEAC AÉRO: THREE NEW WINS IN MEXICO 17-March-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three new wins in Mexico FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, announces that it has signed several new contracts under which its Mexican operations will manufacture various mechanical components for assembling passenger seats, electrical harnesses and landing gears used in today's commercial fleets. These deals are expected to generate annual revenue of USD1.5 million. Having participated in three separate requests for quotations in North America, FIGEAC AÉRO has been selected to produce parts used in the assembly of equipment to be fitted in various Airbus, Boeing and Bombardier commercial aircraft families. The first one includes part numbers for passenger seats selected by airlines and subsequently fitted in many different types of aircraft; the second is for a series of housings and support kits involved in installing electrical harnesses for Boeing's aircraft families; and the final third is for machined aluminium landing gear parts fitted to Bombardier's business jets. All productions are to be carried out at the Group's Chihuahua facility in Mexico. In addition to the team's demonstrated expertise, another determining factor in the customers' choice was the proximity of the facility to that of the clients. Yet another factor was the high technological level of the facility's production means and assembly capacity, a result of the Group's proactive strategy of reinvesting in Mexico after having sold its Hermosillo facility in 2022. FIGEAC AÉRO expects these deals to generate USD1.5 million in annual revenue, helping to optimise the Mexican facility's utilization rate and thus helping to further improve profitability. The first deliveries will all be made during the course of 2026. Business development in North America has been cited among the Group's top priorities under its PILOT 28 plan. The Wichita and Chihuahua facilities represented only around 5% of the Group's total revenue at 31 March 2025, but the region now accounts for a third of the new business it has brought in since the launch of PILOT 28. Register here if you wish to receive the FIGEAC AÉRO Group's latest news Upcoming events (after trading) -- 31 March 2026: Kepler Cheuvreux Aerospace & Defence Conference -- 5 May 2026: revenue for the 4th quarter and full year 2025/26 -- 6 May 2026: 10th edition of the "Live from the Cockpit" webcast addressed to retail shareholders About Figeac Aéro The FIGEAC AÉRO Group specialises in producing metal parts and sub-assemblies. It is a leading partner for major manufacturers in the aerospace, defense and energy sectors. FIGEAC AÉRO has a global industrial footprint with 14 production facilities spanning 8 countries and holds strategic positions on the world's main commercial and military aircraft programmes. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR432.3 million in the year to 31 March 2025. FIGEAC AÉRO contacts Jean-Claude Maillard Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 Simon Derbanne VP Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 E-mail: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: CP_FGA_20260317_3 deals CUU_EN_vdef =----------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: FIGEAC AÉRO ZI de l'Aiguille 46100 FIGEAC France E-mail: communications.group@figeac-aero.com Internet: www.figeac-aero.com ISIN: FR0011665280 Euronext Ticker: FGA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2293038 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2293038 17-March-2026 CET/CEST

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March 17, 2026 12:45 ET (16:45 GMT)