Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., Ltd.: Changan Automobile Unveils Multiple New Models at Mondial de l'Auto 2026

Multiple new models under Changan Automobile make European premiere, dazzling the 2026 Paris Motor Show .

CHANGAN DEEPAL line broadens its powertrain options, giving European customers more choice .

AVAT R' s tech-luxury flagship embodies " Emotive Luxury ."

Changan ' s brand portfolio meets the diverse mobility needs of European customers .

A choice of powertrains to suit how European customers drive .

Three core technologies make new Changan models smarter, safer and more efficient.

PARIS, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Changan Automobile is presenting several new models for their European premiere at Mondial de l'Auto 2026 (the 2026 Paris Motor Show), including the CHANGAN NEVO Q05 and the CHANGAN DEEPAL S07 PHEV ahead of their European launches. The CHANGAN NEVO and CHANGAN DEEPAL lines from the CHANGAN brand appear alongside the AVATR brand, with a lineup of headline models on display. The Changan stand in Hall 7.1 (Stand E12) also showcases the company's core technologies in multiple powertrains, battery safety and intelligent systems





In Europe, Changan Automobile covers the full market, from mainstream to luxury, through a clearly defined brand portfolio. Within the CHANGAN brand, the CHANGAN NEVO is positioned as an "intelligent comfort family mobility brand" for families around the world, with a strong emphasis on quality, practicality and intelligent living. The CHANGAN DEEPAL is positioned as a "tech-sport trendsetter" for young-at-heart drivers worldwide, with a focus on technology and driving enjoyment. AVATR is a brand defined by original design and intelligent luxury.

The CHANGAN NEVO Q05 makes its European debut at Mondial de l'Auto 2026. As the first model in the CHANGAN NEVO line developed for global markets, the NEVO Q05 is positioned as a B+ segment battery-electric SUV for urban customers worldwide. Guided by its "Pay Less Buy More" proposition, it combines generous space, intelligent technology and capable electric performance with strong value for money. The NEVO Q05 offers up to 450 km of WLTP range and DC fast charging from 30% to 80% in around 15 minutes under optimal conditions. With intelligent driving assistance, an advanced digital cockpit and comprehensive safety technologies, the NEVO Q05 is well suited to both the daily commute and longer family journeys.

Looking ahead, the CHANGAN NEVO line will expand with further models, including the all-new CHANGAN NEVO Q06, giving families even more choice. In China, the NEVO Q06 is the first model equipped with SDA Pilot Ultra and has received a strong market response since its launch. The NEVO Q06 brings together expressive design, comfort, intelligent technology and confident handling to make a premium family mobility experience accessible to a wider audience.

The CHANGAN DEEPAL S07 PHEV is a mid-size plug-in hybrid SUV designed around the needs of European customers. A WLTP electric range of 100 km covers everyday electric driving, while fast charging helps drivers fit charging easily into their routines. Changan Automobile is showing two DEEPAL PHEV models at Mondial de l'Auto 2026, the DEEPAL S07 PHEV and the CHANGAN DEEPAL S05 PHEV. Both models offer more than 1,000 km of combined range, pairing everyday electric driving with the flexibility for longer journeys.

The DEEPAL S05 BEV, DEEPAL S05 PHEV (left-hand drive) and DEEPAL S07 BEV are already on sale in Europe. Following the show, the DEEPAL S07 PHEV will go on sale in Europe alongside the right-hand drive DEEPAL S05 PHEV, which launches in the UK soon. Together they expand the CHANGAN DEEPAL line and give European customers a wider choice.

Behind the product range sits a common set of Changan core technologies. Changan BlueCore Ultra Hybrid provides HEV, PHEV, REEV multi-powertrain systems, fully satisfying the diverse power demands of European customers. Changan Golden Shield Battery technology retains more than 90% of its energy at minus 10°C, meeting the needs of drivers in Europe's colder regions while maintaining battery safety. Changan SDA Intelligence, which comprises SDA Pilot, SDA Cockpit and SDA Chassis, is designed to give European customers a smarter, safer and more distinctive experience. These technologies are proven in volume production and on public roads, and will be introduced to customers outside China in stages, subject to local regulatory approval.

Guided by its Emotive Luxury design philosophy, AVATR offers a new vision of premium mobility for the intelligent electric era. The AVATR CONCEPT T09, unveiled at the show, and the AVATR 06T and AVATR 07L, which will be among the first AVATR models to arrive in Europe, all express this philosophy.

As these new models arrive, European customers will see Changan's commitment in practice, with a wider choice of products and strong technical capability to meet their evolving mobility needs.

Contact information:

Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., Ltd.

E-mail: global@changan.com.cn

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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