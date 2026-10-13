

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, Telstra Group Limited (TLGPY.PK) announced its financial results for the fiscal year 2026, reporting an increase of 2.7 percent in net profit after tax to $2.4 billion and an increase of 5.3 percent in EPS to 19.9 cents.



The company's underlying EBITDA was up 4 percent to $8.3 billion, and cash EPS was up 14 percent to 25.5 cents for the period.



The company added that its fiscal year 2027 outlook is in line with previously announced guidance.



Following this positive report, Telstra increased its dividend by 10.5 percent on a cash basis to 21 cents per share for the year.



Telstra's stock was trading at $16.14, up 0.12 percent on the OTC Markets.



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