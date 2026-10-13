Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.

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SECUR3D Holdings Inc.: Outlining Product and Commercial Priorities

SECUR3D Holdings Inc. (CSE: SRD) (the "Company" or "SECUR3D") CEO Otis Perrick outlined the Company's plans to expand enterprise adoption of its AI-powered brand and intellectual property (IP) protection technology to protect brands, marketplaces, and IP rights holders. AssetSafe is in market and screens assets at or near upload for possible misuse, and Sentry is being developed to extend discovery after publication.

The article explores SECUR3D's technology for protecting digital content before and after publication, against the backdrop of widespread infringement and unauthorized use of IP and digital content, as highlighted in a recent initiation report produced by Fundamental Research Corp.





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To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investment-trends/2026/10/13/secur3d-advances-ai-powered-brand-and-ip-protection-across-digital-marketplaces/.

About SECUR3D Holdings Inc.

Founded in Vancouver, British Columbia, SECUR3D Holdings Inc. (CSE: SRD) is an AI-powered brand security and intellectual property protection company helping brands, creators and platforms detect and protect digital assets across online marketplaces and digital ecosystems. Its proprietary technology suite, including AssetSafe, Sentry and Sherlock AI, supports detection of unauthorized IP use, infringement monitoring and enforcement intelligence across fashion, entertainment, gaming and digital commerce.



Learn more at secur3d-investors.com.

Follow SECUR3D on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram.

Contact:

Otis Perrick

CEO

ir@secur3d.ai

+1 (236)-761-8733

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