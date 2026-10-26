Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - SECUR3D Holdings Inc. (CSE: SRD) ("SECUR3D" or the "Company"), an AI technology company specializing in brand security and intellectual property protection, today announced that it has entered into a C$225,000 loan agreement with KKBL No. 640 Ventures Ltd. (the "Lender") to support the Company's business operations.

The unsecured loan provides for advances of C$100,000 by October 27, C$75,000 by November 25 and C$50,000 by December 15, 2026, subject to required corporate approvals and securities and Exchange compliance. Interest is 10% per annum, calculated daily on a simple, actual/365 basis on unpaid principal actually advanced.

Principal and interest are repayable within two business days after the first cash receipt from the Company's scientific research and experimental development (SR&ED) tax credit claim for the year ended September 30, 2026.

There is no automatic conversion right. Any settlement in Company shares requires a separate written agreement and applicable approvals. The Lender is associated with an advisor and shareholder of the Company.

ABOUT SECUR3D

Founded in Vancouver, British Columbia, SECUR3D is an AI-powered brand security and intellectual property protection company helping brands, creators, and platforms detect and protect digital assets across online marketplaces and digital ecosystems. Through its proprietary technology suite, including AssetSafe, Sentry, and Sherlock AI, SECUR3D provides a protection layer for detecting unauthorized IP use, monitoring infringement risk, supporting enforcement intelligence, and preserving brand integrity and consumer trust across industries including fashion, entertainment, gaming, and digital commerce.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the possible completion, timing and proceeds of additional tranches of the Offering; the intended use of proceeds; the payment of any finder's fees in connection with additional tranches of the Offering; the continued development, testing, customer validation and potential general availability of Sentry; planned enhancements to AssetSafe; the Company's enterprise sales and business development plans; and the anticipated impact of Sentry's listing findings and modeled commercial exposure.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: delays in obtaining or failure to obtain required regulatory approvals for additional tranches of the Offering; market uncertainty; the inability of the Company to raise additional proceeds under the Offering; the inability of the Company to utilize the proceeds of the Offering as anticipated; regulatory requirements; changes in third-party access or terms of use; technology performance; delays or difficulties in the development of Sentry; customer validation; market adoption; the accuracy of the data and assumptions underlying modeled commercial exposure; and competition and general economic conditions.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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