Existing content screening and 3D component matching form the foundation for additional child safety applications.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - SECUR3D Holdings Inc. (CSE: SRD) ("SECUR3D" or the "Company"), an AI technology company specializing in brand security and intellectual property protection, today outlined broader trust and safety applications for AssetSafe, the Company's digital asset screening and moderation product, with an emphasis on child safety. The proposed uses focus on helping platforms determine whether content is appropriate for younger audiences and identifying modified or reused assets that warrant further investigation.

AssetSafe combines 2D and 3D content screening with SECUR3D's proprietary Sherlock AI geometry-matching technology. In commercial work for customers, Sherlock has already identified matching 3D components after they had been altered and incorporated into other models, producing visual evidence of the matches for reviewers. This component-level analysis gives platforms tools to examine reuse of asset parts as well as the submitted asset as a whole.

Digital assets in today's world are the characters, clothing, objects and environments that make up online games and virtual worlds. Consider a game item that a platform has restricted to adult audiences. If part of it turns up in a new item submitted for a general audience, a visual match gives a moderator a reason to look closer before publication.

"Platforms built for young audiences are under growing pressure to show how they keep children safe, and safer digital worlds start with the assets inside them," said Otis Perrick, CEO of SECUR3D. "The things children see, wear and interact with in a game or virtual world started out as somebody's upload. If part of an upload matches something the platform has already reviewed, we want the moderator to see that before deciding where it belongs."

THREE APPLICATIONS FOR PLATFORM REVIEW

Screening assets before publication. Flagging potential content concerns during upload and review for assessment under a platform's policies.

Flagging potential content concerns during upload and review for assessment under a platform's policies. Recognizing modified and repurposed content. Identifying matching 3D components, including altered components within other models, to support investigations into content reuse.

Identifying matching 3D components, including altered components within other models, to support investigations into content reuse. Supporting age-appropriate content decisions. Providing screening results and visual match evidence to help platform teams assess content against audience and distribution policies.

Growth Market Reports estimated the global market for child online safety at US$2.4 billion in 2024 and projected it would reach US$7.3 billion by 2033. That estimate includes parental controls, monitoring tools and content filtering. Duco's 2024 Trust & Safety Market Research Report estimated the broader trust and safety software and services market at US$24.8 billion and projected that the software segment alone would reach US$15.4 billion by 2028. These figures are third-party estimates of industry market size and are not a forecast of the Company's revenue.

The Company sees an opportunity to serve platform moderation teams through AssetSafe's existing subscription and usage-based scanning model. Any deployment for these uses requires validation against each platform's policies and reference assets. AssetSafe provides evidence for review, each platform decides whether content violates its policies and what action to take.

ABOUT SECUR3D

Founded in Vancouver, British Columbia, SECUR3D is an AI-powered brand security and intellectual property protection company helping brands, creators, and platforms detect and protect digital assets across online marketplaces and digital ecosystems. Through its proprietary technology suite, including AssetSafe, Sentry, and Sherlock AI, SECUR3D provides a protection layer for detecting unauthorized IP use, monitoring infringement risk, supporting enforcement intelligence, and preserving brand integrity and consumer trust across industries including fashion, entertainment, gaming, and digital commerce.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: additional applications of AssetSafe in platform trust and safety and child safety; its role in age-appropriate content review and investigations into modified or reused assets; the commercial opportunity to serve additional platform review workflows through the Company's subscription and usage-based scanning model; and platform-specific validation and any future deployment. The industry projections cited in this release reflect the estimates and assumptions of the respective publishers. Actual market size and growth may differ materially from those projections.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions regarding the suitability of AssetSafe and Sherlock AI for the applications described; access to relevant platform policies, reference assets and data; the availability of financial and personnel resources if these applications are pursued; and the feasibility of evaluation, integration and commercialization. Actual results may differ materially because of risks and uncertainties, including financing availability, technology performance and detection limits, false positives, access to third-party data, development and integration difficulties, customer validation, market adoption, competition, regulatory requirements and general economic conditions.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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