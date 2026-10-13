

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. (J36.SI, JARLF, JAR.L) on Tuesday lifted its 2026 underlying earnings guidance to between $5.50 and $5.65 per share, up from $5.33 previously, reflecting solid portfolio performance in the first three quarters.



The group also said it has acquired Balfour Beatty's 50% stake in Gammon Construction for GBP250 million, giving it full ownership of the Hong Kong-based builder.



The consideration will be paid in three equal tranches through 2028, and Jardine said the deal is expected to be modestly accretive from its first year.



Gammon will join Jardine Engineering Corporation under the company's new Jardine Engineering & Infrastructure platform, which also includes joint ventures Jardine Schindler and Hactl.



On the SES, shares of Jardine Matheson closed Tuesday's trading 1.06 percent higher at $56.42.



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