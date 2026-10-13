

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market ended modestly higher on Tuesday after holding in positive territory throughout the trading session as lower oil prices and bond yields helped underpin sentiment.



The benchmark SMI settled with a gain of 49.68 points or 0.36% at 13,927.52. The index touched a high of 14,066.86.



Givaudan soared 9.5%. The Swiss manufacturer of flavors, fragrances, and cosmetic ingredients, reported higher sales in its third quarter on a reported and like-for-like basis. Further, the firm maintained its mid- and long-term targets.



In the third quarter, Givaudan recorded sales of 2.092 billion Swiss francs, an increase of 11.3% from last year's 1.879 billion francs. On a like-for-Like or LFL basis, sales grew 8.6%, compared to 4.4% rise last year. In the first nine months of 2026, Givaudan's sales were 5.891 billion francs, an increase of 2.6% in francs and 5.2% on LFL basis.



Logitech International climbed nearly 3%. Geberit, Zurich Insurance, Swiss RE, Straumann Holding, Nestle, Swiss Life Holding and Sika gained 1%-2%.



Kuehne + Nagel, Sandoz Group, Swisscom, Hermes International, Helvetia Baloise Holding, Schindler Ps, Partners Group and SGS ended up by 0.5%-0.9%.



VAT Group dropped 2.77%. Alcon ended nearly 2% down. Lonza Group, Amrize and Julius Baer closed lower by 1.32%, 1.28% and 1.09%, respectively.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News