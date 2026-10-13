Global TB Summit brings together international experts as persistent disease burden and funding pressures challenge progress against tuberculosis

QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus detects tuberculosis (TB) infection as an aid to identify people eligible for preventive treatment while supporting clinical evaluation of suspected TB disease

More than a decade of QIAGEN-supported education connects clinicians, laboratories, researchers, advocates and public health leaders

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) will bring together tuberculosis experts from around the world for the Global TB Clinical and Educational Summit from October 13-16 as a persistent disease burden and growing pressures on global health funding put renewed focus on tuberculosis prevention, screening and care.

An estimated 10.7 million people worldwide developed tuberculosis in 2024 and nearly 1.2 million died from the disease, according to the World Health Organization's (WHO) Global Tuberculosis Report 2025. While global TB deaths have declined, the number of people developing the disease remains persistently high, underscoring the need to sustain prevention, detection and treatment efforts.

The Summit comes as cuts to international health funding put TB programs under growing pressure. The WHO has warned that reductions in donor funding threaten essential TB prevention as well as diagnostic and treatment services. A key discussion on October 15, "TB at risk the global consequences of funding cuts and the future of tuberculosis control," will bring together experts from academia, clinical practice, advocacy and international TB organizations.

"The world has made progress against tuberculosis, but that progress cannot be taken for granted," said Dr. Christine Ginocchio, Chief Medical Officer at QIAGEN. "Millions of people still develop TB every year, and pressure on funding and public health systems could slow further advances. Bringing experts together, strengthening education and identifying people with TB infection are practical ways we can help sustain momentum toward better prevention and care."

QIAGEN supports TB control through both education and diagnostic testing. Its activities include the annual Global TB Clinical and Educational Summit and QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus (QFT-Plus), a blood-based interferon-gamma release assay used to detect TB infection and TB disease.

QFT-Plus can be used to detect TB infection as an aid to identify people who may benefit from preventive treatment, particularly those at increased risk for TB disease. More than 160 million QuantiFERON-TB tests have been sold worldwide since launch, with customers in more than 130 countries and more than 2,700 peer-reviewed publications involving QuantiFERON.

For more than a decade, the Global TB Clinical and Educational Summit has brought together clinicians, laboratory professionals, researchers, nurses, advocates, survivors and public health leaders to exchange knowledge and experience in TB detection, treatment, prevention and patient care.

The 2026 Global TB Summit, under the theme "One world, one fight: Let's end TB together," will take place online from October 13-15 and online and on-site at the Royal College of Physicians in London on October 16.

Discussions will focus on major challenges facing TB control, including prevention and screening, drug-resistant and childhood TB, vulnerable populations and access to care. Sessions will also examine the role of interferon-gamma release assays in screening people at increased risk of developing TB disease, including patients receiving kidney dialysis or biologic therapy, immunocompromised patients and older adults.

The Summit is free to attend and offers CME- and CPD-accredited learning.

Further information on the program and registration is available at https://www.qiagen.com/knowledge-and-support/knowledge-hub/events-and-webinars/tb-summit

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is a global leader in Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to extract and analyze molecular information from biological samples containing the building blocks of life. Our Sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies prepare these biomolecules for analysis, while bioinformatics support the interpretation of complex data to deliver actionable insights. Automation solutions integrate these steps into streamlined, cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN serves more than 500,000 customers worldwide in the Life Sciences (academia, pharmaceutical R&D and industrial applications such as forensics) and Molecular Diagnostics (clinical healthcare). As of June 30, 2026, QIAGEN employed about 5,500 people across more than 35 locations. For more information, visit www.qiagen.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. These statements include, among others, statements regarding QIAGEN's products, product development and launches, regulatory approvals, market opportunities and future business performance. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, among others, the development and commercial success of new products, regulatory approvals, competition, changes in customer demand and funding, economic and market conditions, supply chain disruptions, cybersecurity incidents, litigation and other risks described under "Risk Factors" in QIAGEN's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. QIAGEN undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Source: QIAGEN N.V.

Category: Infectious Diseases

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261013545546/en/

Contacts:

QIAGEN:

Public Relations

e-mail: pr@QIAGEN.com

Investor Relations

e-mail: ir@QIAGEN.com