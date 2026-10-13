Gladstone Land Corporation: Gladstone Land Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for October, November and December 2026

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Gladstone Land Corporation (Nasdaq:LAND) ("Gladstone Land" or the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following cash distributions for each of October, November and December 2026.

Monthly Cash Distributions :

Common Stock: $0.0467 per share of common stock for each of October, November and December 2026, payable per the table below:

Summary of Common Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date Payment Date Amount October 23 October 30 $ 0.0467 November 19 November 30 0.0467 December 21 December 31 0.0467 Total for the Quarter: $ 0.1401

The Company has paid 164 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.GladstoneLand.com.

Series B Preferred Stock (Nasdaq:LANDO): $0.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock for each of October, November and December 2026, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series B Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date Payment Date Amount October 23 October 30 $ 0.125 November 19 November 30 0.125 December 21 December 31 0.125 Total for the Quarter: $ 0.375

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series B Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Series C Preferred Stock (Nasdaq:LANDP): $0.125 per share of Series C Preferred Stock for each of October, November and December 2026, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series C Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date Payment Date Amount October 23 October 30 $ 0.125 November 19 November 30 0.125 December 21 December 31 0.125 Total for the Quarter: $ 0.375

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series C Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Series E Preferred Stock (Unlisted): $0.104167 per share of Series E Preferred Stock for each of October, November and December 2026, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series E Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date Payment Date Amount October 28 November 5 $ 0.104167 November 25 December 4 0.104167 December 28 January 5 0.104167 Total for the Quarter: $ 0.312501

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series E Preferred Stock distribution to date.

About Gladstone Land:

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to farmers. The Company currently owns 143 farms, comprised of approximately 98,000 acres in 14 different states and nearly 56,000 acre-feet of water assets in California. Additional information can be found at www.GladstoneLand.com.

For stockholder information on Gladstone Land, call (703) 287-5893. For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend-paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.GladstoneCompanies.com.

For further information: Gladstone Land Corporation, (703) 287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Land Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/gladstone-land-announces-monthly-cash-distributions-for-october-november-and-december-2-1235843