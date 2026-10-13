Strong operational performance at Oyu Tolgoi copper and Pilbara iron ore

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Simon Trott said: "We delivered strong operational performance in the third quarter. Oyu Tolgoi copper production increased 29% year-to-date, with the operation running at a ~450 kt annualised rate in the quarter, and global iron ore sales are up 3% year-to-date. The Simandou iron ore mine hit an annualised production run-rate of ~10 Mtpa (100% basis) in the quarter as the project continues to ramp up.

"We are finishing the year with momentum, with significant opportunities to accelerate improvements in safety, productivity and reliability through implementation of our operating system. We remain on track for a $1.8 billion annualised productivity benefit run-rate by the end of 2026. Our major projects remain on schedule and budget, underwriting our growth profile to 2030.

"We made further significant steps in decarbonising our business in the third quarter, with our Pacific Aluminium smelter repowering arrangements now well progressed.

"Today, we announce that we have achieved more than $2 billion1 of capital release year-to-date, as we actively manage our portfolio with discipline to maximise long-term value, as part of the $5 to 10 billion capital release program."

Executive Summary

Operational excellence: ~1% YTD increase in copper equivalent (CuEq 2 ) production, driven by growth from Oyu Tolgoi copper and Pilbara iron ore.

~1% YTD increase in copper equivalent (CuEq ) production, driven by growth from Oyu Tolgoi copper and Pilbara iron ore. Copper: Oyu Tolgoi production increased by 27% YoY in Q3 and 29% YTD. At Kennecott, we successfully completed the rebuild of the flash converting furnace at end-August ahead of plan.

Oyu Tolgoi production increased by 27% YoY in Q3 and 29% YTD. At Kennecott, we successfully completed the rebuild of the flash converting furnace at end-August ahead of plan. Iron ore: Q3 global iron ore sales were 90.8 Mt, up 3% YoY, while Pilbara sales increased 2% YoY. Simandou hit an annualised production run-rate of ~10 Mtpa (100% basis) in Q3 as the project ramps up and remains on track to reach a 60 Mtpa production run-rate during H2 2028 3

Q3 global iron ore sales were 90.8 Mt, up 3% YoY, while Pilbara sales increased 2% YoY. Simandou hit an annualised production run-rate of ~10 Mtpa (100% basis) in Q3 as the project ramps up and remains on track to reach a 60 Mtpa production run-rate during H2 2028 Aluminium : Consistent, stable performance across the full operating system. Pacific smelter repowering arrangements are now well progressed, following the Tomago and Bell Bay power agreements in Q3.

: Consistent, stable performance across the full operating system. Pacific smelter repowering arrangements are now well progressed, following the Tomago and Bell Bay power agreements in Q3. Lithium: Production up 33% YTD despite adverse weather impacting Q3 operations. Fenix 1B ramp-up continues to progress well.

Production and sales4 Quarter 3

2026 vs Q3

2025 vs Q2

2026 9mths

2026 vs 9mths

2025 2026

guidance¹² Guidance

status Copper production (consolidated basis) (kt) 205 0% -4% 646 +1% 800-870 Unchanged Global iron ore production5 (100% basis) (Mt¹¹) 89.7 +2% +3% 259.6 +4% NA NA Pilbara iron ore production (100% basis) (Mt¹¹) 83.4 -1% 0% 245.7 +3% NA NA Global iron ore sales6 (100% basis) (Mt¹¹) 90.8 +3% +2% 255.3 +3% 343-366 Unchanged Pilbara iron ore sales7 (100% basis) (Mt¹¹) 85.7 +2% 0% 243.3 +4% 323-338 Unchanged Bauxite production (Mt) 15.7 -4% +4% 44.2 -6% 58-61 Unchanged Alumina production8 (Mt) 2.1 +10% +3% 6.1 +9% 7.6-8.0 Unchanged Aluminium production? (Mt) 0.8 -2% 0% 2.52 0% 3.25-3.45 Unchanged Lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) production¹° (kt) 13.0 +4% -11% 40.3 +33% 61-64 Unchanged

at lower end Footnotes 1 Announced year-to-date. Completion and cash receipt is subject to entry into binding agreements and satisfaction of conditions precedent. We remain on track to announce around $5 billion in total of capital release initiatives by end 2026. 2 Copper equivalent (CuEq) volume Rio Tinto's share of production volume Volume conversion factor x Product price ($/t) Copper price ($/t). Prices are based on long-term consensus prices. 3 The estimated annualised capacity of approximately 60 million dry tonnes per annum iron ore for the Simandou life of mine schedule was previously reported in a release to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) dated 6 December 2023 titled "Investor Seminar Presentation". Rio Tinto confirms that all material assumptions underpinning that production target continue to apply and have not materially changed. 4 Rio Tinto share unless otherwise stated. 5 Iron Ore production for Pilbara operations and Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) refers to saleable production (after crushing, screening and beneficiation). For Simandou, it represents ore ready for train loading at the SimFer mine gate: final (tertiary) crushing of Simandou ore takes place in China 6 Includes all shipments from Pilbara and IOC, including those to our Portside trading business; excludes shipments from our Portside trading business. At our Dec-2025 Capital Markets Day, we announced the move to guide on global iron ore sales (100%): indicated sales ranges (all on 100% basis) Pilbara of 323 338 Mt, IOC of 15 18 Mt and Simandou of 5 10 Mt. For the Simandou value chain to China: at full production targeting a ~75-to-90-day cycle, with customer collection up to a further 30 days (mine to recognised sales). 7 Pilbara iron ore sales range remains subject to the timing of approvals for planned mining areas and heritage clearances. 8 QAL production included on a 100% basis. 9 Includes primary aluminium only. 10 Year-to-date 2025 represents production since March following completion of the Arcadium acquisition. Q1 2025 LCE production was 5.6kt (6.5kt on a 100% basis); LCE shipments were 3.8kt (5.0kt on a 100% basis). 11 Wet metric tonnes. 12 See further notes in Section 2, 2026 guidance.

The full third quarter production results are available here

This announcement is authorised for release to the market by Matthew Whyte, Rio Tinto's Group Company Secretary.

UK LEI: 213800YOEO5OQ72G2R82

AU LEI: 529900X2VMAQT2PE0V24

Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this announcement, including, without limitation, those regarding Rio Tinto's financial position, production guidance, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations (including development plans and objectives relating to Rio Tinto's products, production forecasts and reserve and resource positions), are forward-looking statements. The words "intend", "aim", "project", "anticipate", "estimate", "plan", "believes", "expects", "may", "should", "will", "target", "set to" or similar expressions, commonly identify such forward-looking statement.

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Nothing in this announcement should be interpreted to mean that future earnings per share of Rio Tinto plc or Rio Tinto Limited will necessarily match or exceed its historical published earnings per share. Past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance.

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