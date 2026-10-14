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WKN: A2DYQW | ISIN: CA36171B3002 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
14.10.2026 00:02 Uhr
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GGL Resources Corp. Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / GGL Resources Corp. (TSXV:GGL) ("GGL") announces that, further to its news releases dated July 27, 2026 and September 1, 2026, it has received acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange for its one-for-4 share consolidation. The consolidation will be effective at the market opening on Friday, October 16, 2026. GGL's name will be unchanged, and its common shares will continue to trade under the symbol GGL on the TSX Venture Exchange. GGL's new ISIN number is CA36171B4XXX, and its new CUSIP number is 36171B409.

In accordance with GGL's Articles and By-Laws, the consolidation was approved by the Board of Directors, as shareholder approval was not required.

The principle effects of the consolidation will be that:

  • the number of shares issued and outstanding will be reduced from 104,357,475 shares to approximately 26,089,368 shares; and
  • the exercise or conversion price and/or the number of shares issuable upon any of GGL's outstanding stock options and warrants will be proportionately adjusted after giving effect to the consolidation.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Matthew Turner"

Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information concerning GGL Resources Corp. or its various exploration projects please visit our website at www.gglresourcescorp.com or contact:

Investor Inquiries

Richard Drechsler
Corporate Communications
Tel: (604) 687-2522
NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522
rdrechsler@strategicmetalsltd.com

Corporate Information

Linda Knight
Corporate Secretary
Tel: (604) 688-0546
info@gglresourcescorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: GGL Resources Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ggl-resources-corp.-announces-effective-date-of-share-consolidation-1236469

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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