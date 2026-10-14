

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Wednesday release September figures for imports, exports, trade balance and consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to jump 24.5 percent on year, slowing from 28.2 percent in August. Exports are called higher by an annual 25.5 percent, up from 25.0 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $116.80 billion, down from $119.09 billion a month earlier.



Consumer prices are expected to rise 0.3 percent on month and 1.0 percent on year after adding 0.4 percent on month and 0.8 percent on year in August. Producer prices are tipped to jump 4.4 percent on year, up from 3.8 percent a month earlier.



Singapore will provide preliminary Q3 data for gross domestic product; in the three months prior, GDP was up 5.7 percent on quarter and 5.9 percent on year.



Japan will release September money stock data; the M2 stock is expected to rise 2.1 percent on year, up from 2.0 percent in August.



Australia will see September results for the leading economic index from the Melbourne Institute; in August, the index was flat with a slightly negative bias.



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