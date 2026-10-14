

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 20 points or 0.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,800-point plateau and it's likely to remain in that neighborhood again on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on rising crude oil and treasuries, and also ahead of key U.S. inflation data. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are likely to follow that lead.



The SCI finished slightly higher on Tuesday as gains from the resource and retail stocks were capped by weakness among the financial shares.



For the day, the index perked 3.62 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 3,800.86 after trading between 3,741.53 and 3,822.10. The Shenzhen Composite Index rose 1.82 points or 0.08 percent to end at 2,329.11.



The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened mixed on Tuesday and largely hugged the line, finally ending slightly under water.



The Dow dropped 180.45 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 51,670.10, while the NASDAQ sank 41.52 points or 0.15 percent to end at 27,204.38 and the S&P 500 dipped 1.79 points or 0.02 percent to close at 7,805.45.



Traders were reluctant to make moves ahead of the release of closely watched consumer price data later today.



The data may have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy meeting later this month; CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 78.4 percent chance the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged after last month's quarter-point rate hike.



The choppy trading on Wall Street also came as traders reacted to mixed earnings news from financial giants Wells Fargo (WFC), JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS).



In the bond market, treasuries moved to the upside following the Columbus Day holiday on Monday. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, has fallen 2.9 basis points to 5.215 percent.



Crude oil prices climbed higher on Tuesday thanks to persistent tensions in the Middle East and supply disruption concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was up $1.08 or 1.15 percent to $94.82 per barrel.



Closer to home, China will release September figures for imports, exports, trade balance and consumer prices later today.



Imports are expected to jump 24.5 percent on year, slowing from 28.2 percent in August. Exports are called higher by an annual 25.5 percent, up from 25.0 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $116.80 billion, down from $119.09 billion a month earlier.



Consumer prices are expected to rise 0.3 percent on month and 1.0 percent on year after adding 0.4 percent on month and 0.8 percent on year in August. Producer prices are tipped to jump 4.4 percent on year, up from 3.8 percent a month earlier.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News