Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Lonza Upgrades Organic Growth Model and Mid-term Financial Ambitions at Capital Markets Day; Q3 2026 In Line with Expectations



14-Oct-2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR With the transformation into a focused, pure-play CDMO 1 complete, and operational and financial performance strengthened, Lonza upgrades its Organic Growth Model 2 and resulting mid-term financial ambitions.

complete, and operational and financial performance strengthened, Lonza upgrades its Organic Growth Model and resulting mid-term financial ambitions. The model entails low-teens (10-13%) organic CER sales growth on average over time, CORE EBITDA growth ahead of sales growth, an upgraded ambition to reach a CORE EBITDA margin in the high thirties in the mid-term, driving ROIC 3 up to two to three times WACC 4 , and an improving FCF conversion 5 on average over time.

up to two to three times WACC , and an improving FCF conversion on average over time. Q3 2026 Qualitative Update: Lonza performed well and in line with expectations across all Business Platforms, and confirms its Full-Year 2026 Outlook, which was upgraded in H1 2026. Basel, Switzerland, 14 October 2026 - At its Capital Markets Day in Vacaville, California, Lonza reports progress of its One Lonza Strategy to deliver long-term, profitable, above-market growth. In less than two years, Lonza has completed its transformation into a pure-play CDMO, following the exit6 of the Capsules & Health Ingredients business and further divestments. Based on stronger operational and financial performance, successful execution of growth projects and attractive future market opportunities, Lonza upgrades its Organic Growth Model. Wolfgang Wienand, CEO, Lonza, commented: "Lonza performed well in Q3 2026 and we continued to successfully execute our One Lonza Strategy. The transformation into a pure-play CDMO has created a stronger, more integrated global organization that is delivering for our customers across all Business Platforms. The power of the Lonza Engine and the improvements we are bringing to the business further strengthen our confidence in our Organic Growth Model and our ability to improve margin faster over time. We continue to significantly grow, expand profit margins and returns, increase cash generation, and allocate capital with discipline. It is this highly differentiated model that will drive sustainable long-term value creation for our customers and their patients, our shareholders and our people at One Lonza." Lonza's Organic Growth Model As a structural growth compounder, Lonza delivers resilient and repeatable above-market organic sales growth, high and further increasing profit margins and improving cash generation which funds investments into future growth at high returns to deliver sustainable long-term value to its shareholders. Maturing high-return growth projects, improvements in operational, commercial and CapEx7 performance, and continued discipline in overhead costs are progressing well. Based on this, Lonza upgrades its Organic Growth Model of low-teens organic CER sales growth on average over time with an acceleration of the CORE EBITDA margin expansion, now reaching high thirties in the mid-term. It also expands the model to include a mid-term ROIC ambition of two to three times today's WACC and an improving FCF conversion on average over time, reflecting its disciplined investment approach and overall greater capital efficiency. Unchanged, organic CapEx is expected to fluctuate around mid-to-high teens percentage of sales, while Lonza remains committed to a progressive8 dividend distribution, all in line with its Capital Allocation Framework first shared in 2024. Q3 2026 qualitative business update In Q3 2026, Lonza continued to perform well, in line with expectations across all Business Platforms. Lonza reiterates its Full-Year 2026 Outlook, as upgraded after H1 2026, of 11-12% CER sales growth and a CORE EBITDA margin of 33-34%. The company also reiterates its expectation of a negative FX impact of approximately 2% to 3% on 2026 sales growth. Q3 performance in Capsules & Health Ingredients was also in line with expectations, with Lonza continuing to expect mid-single-digit CER sales growth and further CORE EBITDA margin expansion for Full-Year 2026. About Vacaville The Capital Markets Day is being held at Lonza's Vacaville facility, acquired in 2024 from Roche. It is the company's largest Integrated Biologics site for the commercial manufacture of complex biologics. During the investor event, management will share insights into Lonza's Integrated Biologics Business Platform, which combines scientific, technological and manufacturing capabilities in an industry-leading end-to-end9 offering. The Capital Markets Day 2026 presentation is available to download here . To join the live webcast on 14 October 2026 at 09:00 PT / 18:00 CEST, please register here . About Lonza



Lonza is the world's leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to serving the healthcare industry. Working across three continents, Lonza's global team of approximately 17,000 colleagues2 works alongside pharma and biotech companies to turn their breakthrough innovations into viable therapies. This enables customers to bring life-saving and life-enhancing treatments to patients worldwide with a combination of cutting-edge science, smart technology and lean manufacturing.



Our company generated sales of CHF 3.4 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.2 billion in Half-Year 2026. Find out more at www.lonza.com . Lonza Contact Details



Daniel Buchta

Head of Investor Relations

Lonza Group Ltd

Tel +41 61 316 2985

daniel.buchta@lonza.com Victoria Morgan

Head of External Communications

Lonza Group Ltd

Tel +41 61 316 2283

victoria.morgan@lonza.com

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