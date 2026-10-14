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WKN: A1J642 | ISIN: CH0190891181 | Ticker-Symbol: EFL
Tradegate
13.10.26 | 21:45
22,300 Euro
-0,45 % -0,100
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LEONTEQ AG Chart 1 Jahr
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21,75022,10009:42
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Dow Jones News
14.10.2026 07:33 Uhr
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Leonteq AG: Leonteq launches new FX Pricer on its digital investment platform LYNQS

Press release: Leonteq launches new FX Pricer on its digital investment platform LYNQS 

Leonteq AG / Key word(s): Product Launch 
Press release: Leonteq launches new FX Pricer on its digital investment platform LYNQS 
2026-10-14 / 07:00 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS RELEASE | LEONTEQ LAUNCHES NEW FX PRICER ON ITS DIGITAL INVESTMENT PLATFORM LYNQS 
 
Zurich, 14 October 2026 
 
Leonteq has launched a new FX Pricer on its digital investment platform LYNQS, enabling professional investors to 
structure, compare and price FX-linked structured products across a broad range of currency pairs via a fully digital 
process. 
 
Building on the existing FX capabilities of LYNQS, the new FX Pricer delivers an improved user experience for FX-linked 
investment products. It also lays the groundwork for the further expansion of the platform's product capabilities as 
Leonteq continues to diversify its digital franchise. 
 
The FX Pricer provides access to more than 80 currency pairs, with live reference spot rates. For each currency pair, 
users can rapidly generate up to 60 illustrative scenarios, based on assumptions ranging from conservative to more 
aggressive, and compare corresponding product solutions. The tool enables fast pricing and execution directly on LYNQS. 
 
LYNQS combines Leonteq's structuring expertise with its scalable financial products engine. In line with the firm's 
ambition to provide professional and institutional investors with a comprehensive platform for structured investment 
solutions, Leonteq plans to further develop its FX product offering in the future with the addition of FX pricing 
capabilities to address region-specific requirements, as well as expanded cross-asset pricing and execution 
capabilities on LYNQS. 
 
Lorenzo Leccesi, Head of Investment Solutions at Leonteq, stated: "We are seeing significant growth in demand from our 
clients for FX structured products, driven by an increasingly dynamic macroeconomic environment and the opportunities 
it creates across currencies. Our new FX Pricer builds on this momentum, giving clients a faster and more efficient way 
to access short-term FX investment opportunities and enhance the time-adjusted yield of their portfolios. It is another 
key step in expanding our digital offering, deepening our relationships with existing clients and reaching a broader 
investor base with innovative and flexible FX solutions." 
 
Further information on LYNQS - Leonteq's digital investment platform - is available at: www.leonteq.com/lynqs. 

CONTACT 
Media Relations 
+41 58 800 1844 
media@leonteq.com 

Investor Relations 
+41 58 800 1855 
investorrelations@leonteq.com 

LEONTEQ 
 
Leonteq is a Swiss fintech company providing a leading technology platform and investment solutions for the structured 
products market. Combining proprietary technology with cross-asset financial engineering expertise, Leonteq serves more 
than 1,000 financial intermediaries and institutional clients throughout the lifecycle of structured investment 
solutions. Operating under a regulatory framework comparable to that of FINMA-supervised banks, the company acts both 
as an issuer of its own products and as a trusted technology and services partner, enabling financial institutions to 
efficiently issue, distribute and manage structured investment solutions. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Zurich, 
Leonteq has offices and subsidiaries in 12 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Leonteq AG holds an 
investment-grade credit rating from Fitch Ratings, has received the highest ESG rating by MSCI and is listed on the SIX 
Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON). www.leonteq.com 

DISCLAIMER 
 
This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the "Company") serves for information purposes only and does not constitute 
research. This press release and all materials, documents and information used therein or distributed in the context of 
this press release do not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to 
sell or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for shares or other securities of the 
Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment activity 
in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies of this press release may not be made available 
(directly or indirectly) to any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is restricted or 
prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or 
prohibited by law. 
 
This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", 
"assume", "expect", "target" "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such 
forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in 
a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the Company or 
any of its affiliates or subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. These factors 
include but are not limited to: (1) general market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in 
securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks and uncertainties inherent in our business. 
Against the background of these uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither the Company 
nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any 
responsibility to prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any of the information, 
opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to adapt them to any change in events, 
conditions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
End of Media Release 
View original content: EQS News 
 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2415020 2026-10-14 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2415020&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 14, 2026 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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