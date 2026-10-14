Leonteq AG: Leonteq launches new FX Pricer on its digital investment platform LYNQS

Press release: Leonteq launches new FX Pricer on its digital investment platform LYNQS

Leonteq AG / Key word(s): Product Launch Press release: Leonteq launches new FX Pricer on its digital investment platform LYNQS 2026-10-14 / 07:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRESS RELEASE | LEONTEQ LAUNCHES NEW FX PRICER ON ITS DIGITAL INVESTMENT PLATFORM LYNQS Zurich, 14 October 2026 Leonteq has launched a new FX Pricer on its digital investment platform LYNQS, enabling professional investors to structure, compare and price FX-linked structured products across a broad range of currency pairs via a fully digital process. Building on the existing FX capabilities of LYNQS, the new FX Pricer delivers an improved user experience for FX-linked investment products. It also lays the groundwork for the further expansion of the platform's product capabilities as Leonteq continues to diversify its digital franchise. The FX Pricer provides access to more than 80 currency pairs, with live reference spot rates. For each currency pair, users can rapidly generate up to 60 illustrative scenarios, based on assumptions ranging from conservative to more aggressive, and compare corresponding product solutions. The tool enables fast pricing and execution directly on LYNQS. LYNQS combines Leonteq's structuring expertise with its scalable financial products engine. In line with the firm's ambition to provide professional and institutional investors with a comprehensive platform for structured investment solutions, Leonteq plans to further develop its FX product offering in the future with the addition of FX pricing capabilities to address region-specific requirements, as well as expanded cross-asset pricing and execution capabilities on LYNQS. Lorenzo Leccesi, Head of Investment Solutions at Leonteq, stated: "We are seeing significant growth in demand from our clients for FX structured products, driven by an increasingly dynamic macroeconomic environment and the opportunities it creates across currencies. Our new FX Pricer builds on this momentum, giving clients a faster and more efficient way to access short-term FX investment opportunities and enhance the time-adjusted yield of their portfolios. It is another key step in expanding our digital offering, deepening our relationships with existing clients and reaching a broader investor base with innovative and flexible FX solutions." Further information on LYNQS - Leonteq's digital investment platform - is available at: www.leonteq.com/lynqs. CONTACT Media Relations +41 58 800 1844 media@leonteq.com Investor Relations +41 58 800 1855 investorrelations@leonteq.com LEONTEQ Leonteq is a Swiss fintech company providing a leading technology platform and investment solutions for the structured products market. Combining proprietary technology with cross-asset financial engineering expertise, Leonteq serves more than 1,000 financial intermediaries and institutional clients throughout the lifecycle of structured investment solutions. Operating under a regulatory framework comparable to that of FINMA-supervised banks, the company acts both as an issuer of its own products and as a trusted technology and services partner, enabling financial institutions to efficiently issue, distribute and manage structured investment solutions. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Zurich, Leonteq has offices and subsidiaries in 12 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Leonteq AG holds an investment-grade credit rating from Fitch Ratings, has received the highest ESG rating by MSCI and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON). www.leonteq.com DISCLAIMER This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the "Company") serves for information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press release and all materials, documents and information used therein or distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by law. This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "target" "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to: (1) general market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks and uncertainties inherent in our business. Against the background of these uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- End of Media Release View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2415020 2026-10-14 CET/CEST

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October 14, 2026 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)