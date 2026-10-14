Pepas Plan of Works (PTO) completed- consultation to commence.

First hole at El Cedro (CED001) continues to show consistent gold mineralisation from surface and remains open at depth. CED001 - 267.4m @ 0.65g/t Au from surface; including: 46.4m @ 1g/t Au, from 19.2m 28.25m @ 1.01g/t Au from 118m 22.2m @ 1.01g/t Au from 225m 2.15m @ 3.89g/t Au from 232m

Hole CED001 has been restarted after premature termination due to drilling issues - planned to continue to original target depth of 500m.

Multi-element assay results expected in the coming weeks

Colombian PTO completed for Pepas deposit. Consultation with ANM to now commence.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV: OMI) (AIM: OMI) ("Orosur" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce an update on the progress of exploration activities at the Company's exploration project at Anzá in Colombia ("Anzá" or the "Project").

Orosur CEO Brad George commented:

"These developments mark a real step forward, adding to our momentum. With temporary drilling issues resolved, CED001 continues to deliver, providing evidence of a mineral system of substantial scale. We are also moving into the pivotal approval and permitting process for the Pepas deposit, further enhancing the Company's potential."

Anzá - Colombia

The Anzá Project in Colombia comprises a number of granted exploration titles and applications totalling roughly 530km2, within the Mid-Cauca gold belt, west of Medellín.

These titles and applications are 100% owned by two Colombian companies, Minera Anzá and Minera Monte Aguila, both wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company.

Since acquiring 100% control of the Project, the Company has focussed its attention on three prospects:

Pepas - a shallow, high-grade gold deposit for which the Company has calculated a Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"), announced February 10 th 2026.

APTA - a high-grade body of gold mineralisation that has seen approximately 40,000m of drilling since 2012, with drilling ongoing.

El Cedro - a cluster of gold/copper porphyry intrusions and associated flanking hydrothermal systems in the south of the Project area at which drilling has recently commenced and is already producing promising assays.





Figure 1. Anzá Project Location

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El Cedro

The El Cedro prospect lies to the south of the same integrated licence that hosts both other key prospects, Pepas and APTA, and is roughly 4km south of the APTA base camp.

Work on the area began some years before Orosur's tenure, when Anglo American undertook reconnaissance mapping and sampling, identifying a highly prospective gold/copper porphyry system. An extensive area of anomalous soil and rock chip geochemistry was delineated. No drilling was undertaken.

Work on the prospect did not progress until late 2021, when the Company's previous JV partner MMA, re-entered the area to carry out mapping, sampling and ground geophysics that largely confirmed Anglo American's previous work and mapped two large dioritic intrusions and associated hydrothermal systems within a broad N-S structural corridor. No drilling was undertaken.





Figure 2. El Cedro location

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Post resumption of control of the Project in November 2024, the Company completed larger scale surface mapping programs, geochemical surveys and drone mounted magnetic surveys, focusing on identifying structures and hydrothermal features proximal to the intrusions that could have the potential for higher grade metal accumulations.

First drilling commenced at the El Cedro system on August 26th, 2026.

The first drill hole at El Cedro (CED001) was positioned on the SE flank of the northern intrusion, close to the major structures that divide the northern and southern intrusions and are viewed as having controlled the emplacement of these systems and subsequent hydrothermal development.

The multiple objectives of CED001 were to test the flanks of the northern intrusion for potential intrusion related alteration that might produce wider scale mineralisation, and to intersect possible down dip extensions of multiple high grade vein systems that had been exposed in the adjacent creek system (Figure 3).





Figure 3. El Cedro, CED001 Plan

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Gold assays for the first 267.4m have been received, with the entire interval being mineralised, for a composite intersection of 267.4m @ 0.65g/t Au, from surface.

Within the composite intersection, multiple veins were intersected returning assays in excess of 3g/t Au. This intersection ended in mineralisation, and thus remains open at depth.

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) CED001 0 267.4 267.4 0.65 including 19.20 65.5 46.3 1 including 118.75 147 28.25 1.01 including 225.2 247.4 22.2 1.01 including 232.25 234.4 2.15 3.89

Table 1. Intersection

CED001 continues to intersect thick sequences of strongly altered and brecciated rocks displaying evidence of multiple hydrothermal events, consistent with a major intrusion related mineralized system. Initial interpretations are identifying multiple phases of intrusions, coupled with repeated reactivation of controlling structures that have combined to create a favourable, large-scale setting for gold mineralization.

Being proximal to a major intrusive system, the mineralization being encountered at El Cedro is very different in style to Pepas and APTA. While results from CED001 are very positive, detailed understanding of the nature of and controls upon mineralization is at the preliminary stage, and will require more data, especially more detailed geochemical assay data.





Figure 4. CED001 Section

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Drill sample assay results received thus far are limited to output from an accredited fire assay facility in Medellin. Full, multi-element assay, necessary for detailed interpretation, requires an ICP-MS facility which is not currently available in Colombia. Samples must instead be sent to laboratories elsewhere in North or South America, with a substantially longer turnaround time for results. Full multi-element results are expected in the coming weeks.

Hole CED001 was originally planned to extend to 500m downhole, however was prematurely terminated at 267m due to issues related to the drill rig and its operation. Discussions have been held with the contractor to understand the operational issues that have resulted in this premature termination and to improve performance.

The Company still considers the deeper target zones upon which CED001 was targeted to be of high importance, and as such, a new hole, CED001A, has been positioned immediately alongside CED001 with the first 260m to be drilled as quickly and as cheaply as possible, with no core recovery. Coring would then recommence from 260m onwards to the 500m target depth.

PTO Completed at Pepas.

The Company has completed the final draft of the required Programa de Trabajos y Obras (Plan of Works) ("PTO") for the Pepas deposit.

The PTO is a substantial Colombian document that outlines a proposed mining plan that is then submitted to the relevant authorities, marking the commencement of the permitting and approval process for the development of a mining operation.

The PTO is drafted in accordance with guidelines set down by the Colombian Agencia Nacional de Mineria ("ANM") and is based upon resources and reserves calculated according to the Combined Reserves International Reporting Standards Committee system (CRIRSCO).

CRIRSCO is largely compatible with other resource and reserve reporting codes such as JORC and CIM and thus there is no material difference in the mineral resource used in the PTO and that published by the Company on February 10th, 2026. However, as CRIRSCO is an advisory rather than regulatory body, a PTO is not compliant with NI43-101 and therefore the technical and commercial details contained within the PTO are unable to be communicated publicly to the market.

Upon completion, the Company can now commence the process of consultation with the ANM to present the PTO for examination, identify modifications if required and then develop plans for the necessary social and environmental programs that would form the basis of the permitting and approval process.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Drill Hole Details - El Cedro Prospect

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation asl (m) Dip (°) Azimuth (°) CED-001 399487 691315 1264 -55 180

Drill Hole Details - APTA prospect *

*Coordinates WGS84, UTM Zone 18

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV: OMI) (AIM: OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia and Argentina.

Qualified Persons Statement

The information in this news release was compiled, reviewed, verified and approved by Mr. Brad George, BSc Hons (Geology and Geophysics), MBA, Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG), CEO of Orosur Mining Inc. and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Orosur Mining Inc. staff follow standard operating and quality assurance procedures to ensure that sampling techniques and sample results meet international reporting standards.

Drill core is split in half over widths that vary between 0.3m and 2m, depending upon the geological domain. One half is kept on site in the Minera Anzá core storage facility in the case of the Anza Project, or on site in temporary racks in the case of the El Pantano Project, with the other sent for assay.

Industry standard QAQC protocols are put in place with approximately 10% of total submitted samples being blanks, repeats or Certified Reference Materials (CRMs).

Samples for holes PEP-001 to PEP-011 were sent to the Medellin preparation facility of ALS Colombia Ltd, and then to the ISO 9001 certified ALS Chemex laboratory in Lima, Peru.

Samples from PEP-012 and MAP-106 onwards are sent to Medellin laboratory of Actlabs for preparation and fire assay, with some sample then sent to the Canadian Actlabs facility for multi element assay 30 gram nominal weight samples are then subject to fire assay and AAS analysis for gold with gravimetric re-finish for overlimit assays of >5 g/t. ICP-MS Ultra-Trace level multi-element four-acid digest analyses may also undertaken for such elements as silver, copper, lead and zinc, etc.

Gold intersections are reported using a lower cut-off of 0.3g/t Au over 3m.

Intersections are quoted as downhole thicknesses. True geological thicknesses are unknown.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations estimates and projections as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the continuing focus on the Pepas prospect, the exploration plans in Colombia and the funding of those plans, and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, those described in the Section "Risks Factors" of the Company's MD&A for the year ended May 31, 2025. The Company's continuance as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to obtain adequate financing. This material uncertainty may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business and accordingly the appropriateness of the use of accounting principles applicable to a going concern. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

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