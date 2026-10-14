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Mittwoch, 14.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Dreißigtausend potenzielle Verkäufer und fast keine konkurrierenden Bieter
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WKN: A41U5B | ISIN: US8629453007 | Ticker-Symbol: 1OQ0
Tradegate
14.10.26 | 09:00
24,750 Euro
+0,41 % +0,100
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Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STRIVE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STRIVE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,40024,95009:42
24,40024,85009:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STRIVE
STRIVE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STRIVE INC24,750+0,41 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.