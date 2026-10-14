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MY

WKN: A41BLJ | ISIN: SE0025158629 | Ticker-Symbol: MLT0
Tradegate
14.10.26 | 09:37
29,860 Euro
+0,47 % +0,140
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MYCRONIC AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MYCRONIC AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,86029,88009:56
29,86029,88009:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.10.2026 08:00 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Mycronic AB: Mycronic receives order for two SLX mask writers

Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for two SLX mask writers from a customer in the US. The order value is in the range of USD 14-16 million. Delivery of both systems is planned for the first quarter of 2028.

The SLX laser mask writer meets rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry and a need for replacement and modernization. Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for a majority of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing. SLX is a modern and energy efficient mask writer based on the same technology as Mycronic's mask writers for displays.

"Thanks to the SLX platform's performance, productivity, reliability and our close long term customer collaboration, we are able to successfully continue growing the installed base of SLX mask writers serving the leading edge semiconductor industry", says Charlott Samuelsson, Senior Vice President Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

Mycronic's Pattern Generators division provides mask writers and metrology, inspection and repair systems for display manufacturing and production of semiconductors.

For additional information, please contact:
Charlott Samuelsson
Sr VP Pattern Generators
Tel: +46 70 984 42 82
E-mail: charlott.samuelsson@mycronic.com

Sven Chetkovich
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +46 70 558 39 19
E-mail: sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com


The information in this press release was published on October 14, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. CEST.

About Mycronic
Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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