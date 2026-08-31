Mycronic AB: Mycronic presents new financial targets

Mycronic AB (publ) presents new financial targets for the period until 2032-2035.

Mycronic's new financial targets for the period until 2032-2035 are the following:

Net sales to reach SEK 20 billion.

EBIT margin to remain around 25 percent.

The new targets will be presented today at Mycronic's Capital Markets Day at the company's head office in Täby. The Capital Markets Day, excluding the production tour, can also be followed via webcast.

"We are now establishing new growth and profitability targets, with net sales to reach SEK 20 billion by 2032-2035 and the EBIT margin to remain at current levels of around 25 percent. The sustainability targets are unchanged, as is the requirement for each division to achieve an EBIT margin above 10 percent", says Anders Lindqvist, Mycronic's President and CEO.

For additional information, please contact:

Anders Lindqvist

President and CEO

Tel: +46 8 638 52 00

E-mail: anders.lindqvist@mycronic.com

Sven Chetkovich

Director Investor Relations

Tel: +46 70 558 39 19

E-mail: sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com



The information in this press release was published on August 31, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. CEST.

About Mycronic

Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com