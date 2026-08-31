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WKN: A41BLJ | ISIN: SE0025158629 | Ticker-Symbol: MLT0
Stuttgart
31.08.26 | 10:01
29,860 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MYCRONIC AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MYCRONIC AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,84029,88010:21
29,84029,88010:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.08.2026 08:00 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mycronic AB: Mycronic presents new financial targets

Mycronic AB (publ) presents new financial targets for the period until 2032-2035.

Mycronic's new financial targets for the period until 2032-2035 are the following:

  • Net sales to reach SEK 20 billion.
  • EBIT margin to remain around 25 percent.

The new targets will be presented today at Mycronic's Capital Markets Day at the company's head office in Täby. The Capital Markets Day, excluding the production tour, can also be followed via webcast.

"We are now establishing new growth and profitability targets, with net sales to reach SEK 20 billion by 2032-2035 and the EBIT margin to remain at current levels of around 25 percent. The sustainability targets are unchanged, as is the requirement for each division to achieve an EBIT margin above 10 percent", says Anders Lindqvist, Mycronic's President and CEO.

For additional information, please contact:
Anders Lindqvist
President and CEO
Tel: +46 8 638 52 00
E-mail: anders.lindqvist@mycronic.com

Sven Chetkovich
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +46 70 558 39 19
E-mail: sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com


The information in this press release was published on August 31, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. CEST.

About Mycronic
Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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