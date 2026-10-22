Mycronic AB: Interim Report January-September 2026

Third quarter

Order intake amounted to SEK 2,667 (2,431) million, an increase of 10 percent

Net sales increased 38 percent to SEK 2,356 (1,709) million. Based on constant exchange rates, net sales increased 35 percent

EBIT amounted to SEK 610 (255) million and the EBIT margin was 26 (15) percent

Earnings per share were SEK 2.41 (1.11) before and after dilution



January-September

Order intake amounted to SEK 8,113 (5,819) million, an increase of 39 percent

Net sales increased 23 percent to SEK 7,276 (5,917) million. Based on constant exchange rates, net sales increased

28 percent

28 percent EBIT amounted to SEK 2,245 (1,598) million and the EBIT margin was 31 (27) percent

Earnings per share were SEK 8.77 (6.57) before and after dilution

Outlook 2026

The Board of Directors adjusts its opinion regarding net sales for 2026, from being at a level of SEK 9.25 billion to being at a level of SEK 9.75 billion.

CEO comments

Order intake in the third quarter increased 10 percent, even when compared with the strong comparable quarter last year. This was driven by High Volume and Global Technologies. Net sales increased 38 percent, driven primarily by Global Technologies, but with all divisions posting double-digit growth. In Global Technologies, the two largest business lines have a large order backlog to deliver from and the focus now is on maximizing production capacity. EBIT increased to SEK 610 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 26 percent, driven by a stellar development in Global Technologies.

We launched new financial targets on our Capital Markets Day on August 31, with net sales to reach SEK 20 billion by 2032-2035 and the EBIT margin to remain at current levels of around 25 percent. The sustainability targets are unchanged, as is the requirement for each division to achieve an EBIT margin above 10 percent.

Pattern Generators launched two new products during the quarter: the next generation semiconductor mask writer, SLX Kite, improving both speed and accuracy, and a semiconductor photomask inspection machine, IQX. The division received orders for one Prexision 80 Evo and two SLXs during the quarter.

ASML and TSMC announced an industry initiative during the quarter, which targets establishing a 12-inch mask pilot line by 2031, supporting advanced node production by 2033. Pattern Generators is well positioned to benefit from this technology development.

For PCB Assembly Solutions, demand continued to be tepid in the high mix-low volume segment, where PCB Assembly Solutions operates. This segment also experienced price pressure, with the weak yen enabling Japanese competitors to be aggressive on price.

For High Volume, markets outside China showed good demand, while demand from the Chinese domestic market weakened. The slowdown in China was driven by the consumer electronics industry displaying a cyclical pattern, where investments are made during the first half of the year to enable the launch of new products in the autumn.

Global Technologies had an exceptionally strong quarter, driven by product mix and volume effects, which should not be extrapolated. General market conditions for the division remained favorable, driven by AI infrastructure, advanced packaging and defense investments. In PCB Test's market, PCB manufacturers continued to increase their investments. The Die Bonding business line also saw healthy demand, driven by AI infrastructure investments and aerospace & defense.

On a final note, I would like to thank Charlott Samuelsson, who is retiring as Senior Vice President Pattern Generators, for her invaluable contributions to Mycronic throughout nearly an entire professional career and wish her every success as she enters the next phase of her life. At the same time, I am delighted and confident to welcome Mikael Wahlsten as the new Senior Vice President Pattern Generators and member of the Executive Management team. Mikael possesses exceptional expertise, with both extensive breadth and deep knowledge of Pattern Generators' business, and is the ideal person to lead the continued development of the division.



Anders Lindqvist, President and CEO

Financial information

Mycronic AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. The information in this report is published in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons stated below, at 8:00 a.m. CEST on October 22, 2026.

Financial reports and press releases are published in Swedish and English and are available at mycronic.com.

This report was reviewed by the company's auditor.

Presentation

Mycronic will hold a presentation at 10:00 a.m. CEST on October 22, 2026, with President and CEO Anders Lindqvist and CFO and Sr VP Corporate Development Pierre Brorsson. The presentation will be webcast.

For additional information, please contact:

Anders Lindqvist

President and CEO

Tel: +46 8 638 52 00

E-mail: anders.lindqvist@mycronic.com

Pierre Brorsson

CFO & Sr VP Corporate Development

Tel: +46 8 638 52 00

E-mail: pierre.brorsson@mycronic.com

Sven Chetkovich

Director Investor Relations

Tel: +46 70 558 39 19

E-mail: sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com