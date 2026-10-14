

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Aker BP ASA (AKRBP.OL), a Norwegian oil and gas exploration and production company, Wednesday said its equity production for the third quarter averaged 374.3 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboepd), down 2.4% from 383.6 mboepd in the second quarter.



Net volume sold increased to 395.7 mboepd from 375.7 mboepd in the previous quarter, reflecting an overlift of 21.4 mboepd, compared with an underlift of 8.0 mboepd in the second quarter.



Liquids sales averaged 343.3 mboepd, up from 322.1 mboepd in the previous quarter, while natural gas sales declined to 52.4 mboepd from 53.5 mboepd.



The realised price for liquids fell to $100.60 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) from $107.90 per boe in the second quarter. The realised price for natural gas increased to $123.30 per boe from $88.40 per boe.



Aker BP is scheduled to release its third-quarter report on October 29.



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